Structure electrical fire stopped in early stage

The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department got a call of smoke in a structure at 420 S. Garfield, Pierre, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19.
Because it was a potential structural fire response, the Fort Pierre Fire Department also responded, as is the reciprocal agreement between the two departments. PVFD Chief Ian Paul said that four fire engines, one ladder truck and one rescue rig responded, involving approximately 30 fire fighters. Local law enforcement also responded.
One of the building’s occupants called in the alarm, after several people outside smelled smoke. A faint black plume was drifting up from the flat roof at the southeast corner of the commercial office building. It is a multi-use structure, with multiple renters; all state or federal offices.
“The fire was up in the gutter. No smoke was in the building,” said Paul. Nonetheless, for the safety of the occupants, the building was evacuated. “We deployed ladders to access the roof. The fire was extinguished in short order. It was definitely electrical in nature as to the cause of the fire. Not sure right now beyond that.”
“When you see smoke from a rooftop, you get a little nervous on what is in there,” said Paul.
Moments later, Tom Rounds arrived. He is the manager of the office building for its owners. He confirmed that the tenants of the various offices are state and federal government offices. The area under that corner of the roof is rented by the federal Wildlife Services.
Rounds said that the cause of the smoke was an electrical heat tape, used to keep pipes from freezing. “Looks a lot worse than it was,” said Rounds. The smoke was minimal, yet the response and the number of onlookers was large. Traffic on Garfield has been ushered to the farther lanes by police officers. “The firefighters went through all the steps. We’ve got a great fire department,” said Rounds.
Even before 4:30 p.m., the road was opened to three lanes, and some firefighters were given permission to leave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.