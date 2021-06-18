The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League hosted the Sioux Falls Sunfish in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this week. The Sunfish won both games.
Wednesday’s game saw the Sunfish take the lead early. They never looked back en route to a 13-5 victory. A highlight for the Sunfish came when Benito Garcia hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning. The Trappers responded to that with a two-run home run by Joseph Bramanti. Three of the five Trappers runs were a result of Sunfish errors.
Caleb Kranz was the winning pitcher for the Sunfish. He allowed one run on four hits in five innings, walking four and striking out nine.
Fisher Rausch took the loss for the Trappers. He surrendered four runs on six hits in five innings, striking out six and walking three.
Thursday’s game was much of the same, as the Sunfish won 9-3. The Sunfish scored two runs in the first inning. They never trailed in the game. A highlight for the Sunfish came when Norris McClure hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Two of the three Trappers runs were a result of Sunfish errors.
Andrew Garcia earned the win for the Sunfish. He surrendered three runs on three hits in six innings, walking six and striking out eight.
Jared Shelton took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on five hits in four innings, striking out six and walking six.
The Trappers (6-12) have lost seven straight games. They will take on the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (13-7) at Corbett Field in Minot starting on Friday. Friday and Saturday games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. CT.
