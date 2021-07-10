The initial 911 call was made over the deafening noise of a passing train. Gunshots had been heard coming from inside the school. Questions were answered by the caller trying to hear and be heard over the train, even as multi-department first responders’ radios began blaring “Drill. Drill. Drill. Shooting at Georgia Morse Middle School.”
Confusion ensued inside — screaming, billowing smoke, smoke alarms, gunshots and more — while outside the responders coordinated their efforts. The practice scenario ended with the one male “shooter” wounding or killing 15 teen and adult volunteer “victims.” The shooter was wounded by law enforcement, handcuffed and taken away. Simultaneously, a lone male in the bleachers of the football field was threatening to explode a bomb. He was shot and killed, without the bomb going off. Then, all agencies joined in on the practise scenario debriefing.
The annual active shooter drill is to assess agency response and their working together during an extreme emergency situation. Rob Fines, Hughes and Stanley County Emergency Management director, with Deputy Director Colby Jensen, coordinated the testing and training event. Agencies included the Pierre Police Department, Hughes and Stanley County Sheriff’s Departments, Pierre and Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Departments, American Medical Response ambulance and Avera St. Mary’s.
“We have to have these drills once a year, with full scale. A lot of the time the hospital is involved like this time,” Fines said. “I think it went very well. There’s always good and bad. If there was a weak point, it was confusion on the (electronic) communications — using the right channels when they respond — a common thing with all exercises. Otherwise, there really wasn’t a lot that didn’t work. This team we have between the two cities and counties works very well. We’ll work on the radio plan.”
Volunteering can be fun, but the realism can be unsettling. Each youth and adult ‘victim’ was given a card with their specific role, and what injuries if any they were to act out. Some volunteers have done these drills in previous years. Some work in, are cadets in, or are family or friends of those who work in various departments. Depending on previous years, Scouts, church members, and others from throughout the community are recruited.
“The ‘volunteers’ role is to help us train as realistically as possible for something you usually don’t want to have to deal with,” Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan said.
No real firearms were allowed in or near any part of the exercise. Several safety officers make sure of that. Blue or grey fake handguns were distributed and real ones were taken as officers reached the scene. And, yes, law enforcement officers yelled “Bang.” The only blank-loaded weapons were used by the assailant, and those sounded and looked to the volunteers all too real.
One volunteer commented on how he had so many guns aimed at him, until he was determined to not be the shooter. He also could see the muzzle-flash of each shot from the assailant’s gun. Some “victims” had plastic red blotches on the floor, even red-marked trails, to indicate they were bleeding, and they acted out the wounds or being dead, as was written on their script cards.
“Having our volunteers — actors and the fire departments — really makes this work so well,” Fines said. “Though it can be scary and realistic, I think the kids end up having a lot of fun.”
In all there were 20 or so “victim” volunteers. There were also others who attended to watch and learn. School security officer and City Commissioner Todd Johnson and Hughes County Commissioner Randy Brown and Pierre School Board President Dan Cronin watched from a distance to learn about the drill and the interagency coordination. Also watching for debriefing purposes were two drones being flown overhead, one with mega-strength zoom and with infrared capabilities. Sheriff Callahan said, from his point of view, such learning by everyone is invaluable.
There ended up being about 70 responders. Senn Kruger, trainer for the Pierre Fire said they never know how many firefighters will show up, since they are all volunteers. At least six trucks and crew arrived. Sheriff Callahan also said he didn’t know how many of his department would be there, since he had some of his people simultaneously out on real calls.
Police Capt. Bryan Walz said his department had 15 total people involved to begin with, including command staff, role players, evaluating and responding. He said it was training for real life, and that is why they not only do it but also do it so realistically.
“I was very impressed with the exercise, some really good training going on between the departments, and lots of great coordination between the agencies. I don’t think it could have gone better,” Walz said.
Walz displayed the fake guns used, explained the general scenario of how the assault would play out down the hallway and in certain rooms of the school. A machine created real smoke, thus explaining why some escaping and hiding “victims” were not seen by the shooter. Even with the role cards for individuals and the general script for everyone, not everything could be planned, such as a train passing by just as the initiating 911 call was made. At least one patrol car stopped just before the exercise, the officer doing their everyday duties of checking out anything different.
“It’s so big I don’t think you could have seen it from one vantage point. That is what the drones are for,” Callahan said. “It was good that some government officials were here, they have to understand their role in this, and that it’s possibility is a reality. The drill is a ton of work. The whole point of these exercises is to test and determine further training. We found some excellent areas where to train further.”
