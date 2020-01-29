T.F. Riggs High School was overflowing with opportunity Wednesday, Jan. 29. The opportunity flowed in the form of recruiters from technical schools, universities and a plethora of local businesses around Pierre and across South Dakota.
The City of Pierre, Marines, Army from both National Guard and regular, South Dakota State, A-G-E Corporation, Capital Area Counseling Service and Avera were all present, to name just a few of the 76 different entities spread across the two gym floors.
The Pierre Police even had their new government-granted drone with a thermal imaging camera sitting out to show.
All the professionals were there for one purpose — the kids. Cheryl Ulmen, T.F. Riggs Career and Technical Education Department chairperson, thinks, in their now third job fair and career day, it really helps some of the kids find a direction.
“Goal for the day is to just expose the kids to options and give them some direction,” Ulmen said. “Let them know these businesses are seeking them and there’s tons of opportunities there just to take advantage of.”
“I think exposure, really for the students to see what’s available,” Ulmen said. “I think often times, they know the traditional route, they know post-secondary universities and technical schools, but sometimes they don’t always know the availability of resources for going into the career directly through businesses.
Sometimes it is good even just finding out if they want to go into the field. Students might not have even heard of the field before. Through the job fair, students can connect with people who can give them guidance for a direction for their continued education, Ulmen said.
“There are often times apprenticeship programs and internship programs. Some of those business are in such need that they will train their own employees and pay for the training,” Ulmen said. “Sometimes I think those are connections students haven’t made, that can very beneficial to them.”
Ulmen pointed out that the technical schools and universities representatives are at tables right next to tables with careers students might not know a lot about. A student with a newly sparked interest can backtrack to the technical schools and university tables, to inquire about how to follow the direction of their newly-found curiosity and what it would take to begin their education’s path.
“It’s a nice partnership having the businesses here, the post-secondary schools here to make those connections,” Ulmen said.
During the event students report to one table in the Aux Gym to receive their internship packets for a shadowing program as a part of Governor Kristi Noem’s initiative to give student opportunities.
One student waiting in line was senior Tyler Gere, 18.
“We are here getting our internship packet for job shadowing,” Gere said. “No, I’m not 100 percent sure yet; something with Avera.” Gere would like to attend medical school and become a radiologist he said. He was hoping he would get assigned to shadow someone at Avera. When it was his turn to receive his packet, he opened it and got the job shadow position he wanted. Not four feet from the table, he was called for an interview.
Ulmen feels one of the toughest things kids might face going forward is the numbers of opportunities out there, some of which they might not even know exist. They are encouraged to come out of their comfort zones, to speak to professionals. It can be a little daunting.
“School is really expensive right now,” Ulmen said. “So to just go to school to go to school doesn’t work as well as maybe it had 20 years ago.”
Taking advantage of opportunities though internships or working part time, and to generally put themselves out there is something students really need to do, Ulmen said. Ulmen feels that trying some things before investing in further education is a good plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.