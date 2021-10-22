The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota held a construction awareness day at T.F. Riggs High School on Thursday, allowing 126 students from around the region to experience heavy equipment operation, welding and more.
Riggs Career and Technical Education Teacher Tom Rogers told the Capital Journal the importance of AGC-SD’s awareness days lies in the opportunity it presents to students who might not otherwise have a chance to experience the in’s and out’s of a trade at their young age.
“MTI is here for welding, so maybe kids who didn’t take a CTE course with us and maybe haven’t welded before, they get an opportunity to do some welding,” Rogers said. “They get to drive heavy equipment, I mean, they’re putting kids in skid-steer loaders out there, and they have some backhoe equipment that they get to run. So kids that maybe will never have the opportunity or haven’t had the opportunity to run equipment like that... they also, with our new bridge construction going on here in town, we actually ran students down there to actually see that, so they actually can see a project up close and personal along with the surveying side of it.”
“MTI” refers to Mitchell Technical College, formerly Mitchell Technical Institute.
Rogers said organizers helped students take part in the basics of building trades. Last year, students helped build a shed as part of the awareness day.
“This year, they broke it down more into cutting sheetrock and more of the carpentry skills,” Rogers said. “A lot of the kids that attend the camp, we have, as instructors, have had them in class, but there’s some that we haven’t had in class and they all get exposed to those areas.”
Rogers, the Pierre School District’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, teaches drafting, woodworking and welding in his classes at Riggs.
AGC-SD Director of Workplace Development Margaret Pennock said Pierre’s “camp” was the fourth this month, and the group will be in Rapid City this spring.
“The AGC of South Dakota has been doing construction camps for about 20 years,” Pennock said. “And the whole point of the construction camps is to get kids interested and excited about career opportunities in construction.”
Pennock said Pierre, which did not have a construction awareness day in 2020 due to coronavirus, usually hosts quite a few students who have “rural experiences” as far as heavy equipment and tools are concerned.
“If it’s a more rural area, a lot of kids have driven tractors or other types of big machinery,” Pennock said. “But most kids have never operated heavy equipment, a lot of kids have never operated hand tools or poured concrete, those kinds of things, or gotten to speak with industry professionals. So by the end of the camp, even if they’re not interested in going into construction, I think most of them have had a really great day.”
When AGC-SD goes on the road to schools in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, Pennock said, they see more students with less experience with such equipment.
“But typically in towns like Pierre, Yankton, Aberdeen, we have a lot of kids that have a lot of experience,” Pennock said.
Because construction is considered a dangerous occupation, Pennock said, there is only so much high school students can do as far as gaining experience beyond an apprenticeship or workplace learning program. But AGC-SD can help with that.
“We have programs that we build that are stackable for students,” Pennock said. “So when they’re in high school, we actually have a youth apprenticeship, which is a federal-registered apprenticeship. And with that, they actually can become employed by one of our members. And at 16 and 17 years old, in a carpentry or heavy equipment operator apprenticeship.”
Student Keller Herman joked that he took part in the program to get out of regular class Thursday, but said he learned “a lot of stuff” about the construction trades.
Student Alano Barthmal said he isn’t sure he wants to go into construction but that welding is a field that appeals to him.
Student Ezekiel Jamal said he thinks he wants to go into welding and that he took part in the program to “explore stuff and figure stuff out.”
“I learned that if you go to Mitchell (Technical College) that you can learn how to do all the construction stuff,” Jamal said. “I didn’t know that. I thought you could only do welding stuff there.”
That component of figuring things out early is a big part of why AGC-SD puts on their camps, Pennock said.
“There’s a lot of people who get out of high school and they get into something not knowing what they’re going to get into and they don’t like it,” Pennock said. “We’re trying to create opportunities for students to try it before they take that next step.”
