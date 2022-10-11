Students in Pierre and Stanley County schools are learning some "shocking" lessons about safe practices related to electricity including what to do when encountering high voltage wires on the ground.

Steve Long, power supply specialist with Oahe Electric Cooperative, and Oahe power linemen Tyler Arbach and Brady Gaer recently visited several schools with props for demonstrations.

