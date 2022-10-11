Students in Pierre and Stanley County schools are learning some "shocking" lessons about safe practices related to electricity including what to do when encountering high voltage wires on the ground.
Steve Long, power supply specialist with Oahe Electric Cooperative, and Oahe power linemen Tyler Arbach and Brady Gaer recently visited several schools with props for demonstrations.
“It was great having Steve, Tyler and Brady from Oahe Electric at Buchanan Elementary School," Principal Ryan Noyes said. "These guys did an outstanding job of educating our students on the dangers of coming in contact with a power line as well as what to do in order to stay safe in those situations."
Oahe Electric Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Valerie Marso said the utility, which serves 2,141 customers in Hughes and Sully counties, attempts to develop and promote a healthy and safe environment through education, communication, training and safe work practices.
Long, Arbach and Gaer made use of a high voltage demo trailer and tabletop device to show how electricity works.
"Let's say you're driving down the highway and you see power lines along the highway," Long said. "Never step out of the vehicle because when you're in the car, you're safe."
He explained that a vehicle's tires serve as an insulator.
"When you step out of the vehicle, by touching the vehicle and ground at the same time, you can suffer a fatal injury," Long said.
The presenters made it clear to leave the vehicle only if it catches on fire.
"If that's the case, we taught them to jump with their feet together and jump as far as possible away from the vehicle," he continued.
Students witnessed arcing and zapping from the tabletop device that featured energized mini powerlines.
"We showed multiple scenarios, like how a line hanging in a tree can start a fire," Long said.
They used a makeshift mannequin holding a grapefruit and bratwurst with two pieces of copper. The students witnessed what happened when high voltage traveled through both.
"It actually blew up the hot dog and sizzled the grapefruit," he said. "It did scare a couple of kids."
Afterward, they cut open the grapefruit, which looked fine on the outside but had a dark black burning streak in the inside.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.