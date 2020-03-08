Black Hills State University, Spearfish, has released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. A total of 722 students maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, while taking at least 12 credit hours. Students that achieved a 4.0 GPA are recognized with an asterisk ().

BHSU has also released the part-time Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. A total of 134 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking less than 12 credit hours. Students that achieved a 4.0 GPA are recognized with an asterisk ().

Local students earning BHSU dean’s list status include:

Fort Pierre: Riley Hannum— elementary education; and Rilee Rowse— elementary education.

Pierre: Harrison Armstrong — elementary education; Ranni Hopkins— biology; Jesse Jares— psychology; Katherine Jockheck — applied health sciences; Burkelee Kenefick-Aschoff — mathematics; James Lees — exercise science; Tiffany Light — mass communications; Jessika McCarty — composite early child/special education; Katherine Nielson— biology chemistry; Kayla Peplinski — elementary education; Cassandra Ryckman— business administration; Sydney Theobald— business administration; Kelsey VanDenHemel— professional accountancy.

