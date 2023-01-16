St. Joseph's Indian School was at the Capitol on Thursday to showcase the hard work they’ve put into learning about their heritage.
As Bryan Akipa played his flute to those in the Capitol's rotunda, students went over their setlist one last time.
Belinda Joe teaches kindergarten through fifth grade at Crow Creek Tribal School. On Thursday, she instructed her students as onlookers pursued the displays. Joe teaches with the idea her students will share their knowledge with the community.
“We send greetings to you from the grandmothers of all nations, from the mothers, from families and especially from our youth. We come here today with a good heart to share what we know and what we have grown up with,” she said.
As a great-grandmother, she recently celebrated the birth of her fifth great-grandchild.
“I’m still going strong, doing what I love to do. And that is working with, working for, our young people,” Joe said.
She refers to herself as a “Jill-of-all-trades” assisting with teaching them music and choreography, enjoying every minute of it.
“I love to showcase my students. My students, I love them (and) they love me. They bare with me when I go to school with one brown shoe and one black shoe on,” she said. “Students, they notice everything about you. They’re really honest, truthful, innocent and special. They’re the reason why I’m here today.”
LaRayne Woster is the Native American studies Lakota language teacher at St. Joseph's Indian School. She wanted to show her students that tribal leadership works with those at the state level, not just on their respective reservations.
“My purpose today was to come up and see what tribal relations day was all about. To see where we could fit into this celebration,” Woster said.
Through her teachings, Woster pushes her students towards the idea that education is of the utmost importance.
“Wherever you go, go educate it,” she said. “To have our students understand tribal sovereignty, politics and find a way to work with people across the state. To make it better for our people back home wherever our people live.”
Their performance in the rotunda lined up with Woster’s lesson plan, which included the flag song. The tune was composed by Ellis Chips, a World War I veteran from the Oglala Sioux tribe.
“It's teaching that responsibility about singing, that maybe someday you’re gonna be asked to do exactly what we did today. Step in front of an audience and sing that flag song. So to be able to do it in our classroom, practice practice practice,” Woster said. “Have that be a part of who they are as Lakota Dakota kids and use that as a strength of identity of ‘I can sing the flag song. I can sing in my language, to talk in my language.’ So it was our lesson this week but it's something we do every day.”
Dave Flute, cabinet secretary for the state’s department of tribal relations, acted as master of ceremonies for the performance. One of the songs he introduced was this song they’ve been learning about.
“This is the equivalent to our American national anthem,” Flute said.
Although they were not recognized as U.S. citizens at the time, they felt the need to be represented along with their fellow service men and women.
“This flag song is very important to our people, not just our Indian people. It wasn’t composed just for Indian people,” Flute said. “It talks about this flag that we serve under. This flag, the red, white and blue, old glory. That we look to serve under this flag. That it will live forever. That we look at protecting our people, our children, and that is why we do this.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.