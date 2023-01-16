State tribal relations day
Buy Now

Students performed traditional music as state officials and tribal leaders united Thursday to honor their unity.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

St. Joseph's Indian School was at the Capitol on Thursday to showcase the hard work they’ve put into learning about their heritage.

As Bryan Akipa played his flute to those in the Capitol's rotunda, students went over their setlist one last time.

Dakota flautist
Buy Now

Bryan Akipa of Sisseton, a NEA National Heritage Fellowship recipient, performed at the capitol as part of State Tribal Relations Day.
St. Joseph's Indian School
Buy Now

LaRayne Woster, Native American studies Lakota language teacher at St. Joseph's Indian School, introduces her students alongside Secretary Dave Flute.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments