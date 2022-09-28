Dave Bonde’s job involves bringing new businesses to Fort Pierre and keeping existing businesses from leaving.
So Bonde, the executive director for Fort Pierre Economic Development Corp., couldn’t help but question the 2020 U.S. Census, which indicates the city added 14 households over 10 years, or less than two per year — much lower than prior decades.
“We really do not have accurate Census data,” Bonde said after a Tuesday presentation of Pierre and Fort Pierre’s housing marketing analysis. “The number of new residential units in Fort Pierre based on the Census was really low. We looked at building permits issued. That tells a much truer story.”
Pierre and Fort Pierre Development corporations, which are nonprofits working on economic development, commissioned Community Partners Research to study the housing market. The Lake Elmo, Minnesota, firm did a similar study in 2012.
Scott Knudson, a partner in the firm, presented the results to officials during a lunch at the Pierre Chamber of Commerce.
The firm recommends that Pierre and Fort Pierre provide between 300 and 500 more rental housing units over the next five years. Researchers also indicated that more rentals in the $950-a-month range are needed for residents who make $30,000 to $35,000 a year.
Jim Protexter, chief operating officer with Pierre Economic Development Corp., agreed with the need for more rental units.
“You need to have a mix in your inventory so folks can rent what they can afford,” Protexter said. “This broad inventory is what’s needed.”
Community Partners Research recommended that officials apply for government tax credit programs for developers to build workforce housing.
Pierre Economic Development has worked with developers, but the city’s overall income level seems to get in the way. In 2020, the estimated median household income in Pierre was $68,400 and Fort Pierre $72,800, while the state’s average was $59,900, according to the study.
“We have worked with a few developers and we run into problems with the overall income level of Pierre,” Protexter said.
Another program required the developer to find a partner willing to donate the land.
“That’s a big ask,” he said.
Bonde noted that economic development is like a three-legged stool.
“You have to have people, you have to have jobs and you have to have housing. If any one is missing, (you can’t have growth),” he said.
As for Fort Pierre, the development of a $15 million residential complex will help with rental housing needs, Bonde said.
HME Development of Brookings is building the 65,000-square-foot Yellowstone Senior Living facility. The first phase for the Yellowstone Street project will include 19 units for independent living, 31 for assisted living and 13 for memory care. The second phase will include 38 apartments for families.
The Fort Pierre City Council approved a tax increment financing to develop the project in anticipation of helping with housing shortages. The tax incentive is a program in which additional property taxes, incurred by improvements to an existing structure or plot of land, are used to pay for the development.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Pierre added 74 households and 445 people since 2010, Knudson said.
“That’s about eight households a year,” he said. “Census numbers weren’t particularly kind. In both cities, (new) households lagged well behind new construction. This certainly raises questions in my mind about the accuracy of the Census.”
COVID-19 hit in 2020, and Knudson suspects a lot of people didn’t fill out Census forms.
In 2020, renters in Pierre made $35,200 and in Fort Pierre, $30,225.
In 2021, homes in Pierre sold for a median price of $205,000, up from a $147 median in 2012. In Fort Pierre, homes sold for a median price of $305,000 in 2021, up from $146,000 for the same time period.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.