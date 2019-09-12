WASHINGTON, D.C. — The personal-finance website WalletHub recently released two key reports. Its latest Credit Card Debt Study found that consumers racked up $35.6 billion in credit card debt during the second quarter of 2019 – an all-time record for the second quarter of the year.
South Dakota is responsible for roughly $85.5 million of that increase.
Plus, the Fed Rate Cut Survey revealed that a Federal Reserve interest rate cut on Sept. 18, which seven in 10 people support, would save people with credit card debt $1.6 billion in the next year alone.
Residents of South Dakota could expect to save about $3.8 million.
Report highlights include:
- South Dakota Debt: The average household in South Dakota owes $7,515 in credit card debt, following a $252 second quarter (Q2) increase.
- Record Debt Nationally: U.S. consumers added $35.6 billion in new credit card debt during the second quarter of 2019 – the largest second-quarter build-up ever. WalletHub projects that consumers will end the year with a net increase of $70 billion in credit card debt.
- High Interest Rates: 68 percent of Americans say the interest rates on their loans are too high.
- Consumer Savings: Credit card users will save roughly $1.6 billion in interest if the Fed cuts its target rate again. The average household currently owes $8,602.
- Mixed Consumer Sentiment: 41 percent of people say they will feel more confident in the economy if the Fed cuts its target rate in September.
States with the Biggest Q2 Debt Increases
- California
- Texas
- Florida
- New York
States with the Smallest Q2 Debt Increases
- Delaware
- South Dakota
- North Dakota
- Wyoming
- Vermont
