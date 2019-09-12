credit

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The personal-finance website WalletHub recently released two key reports. Its latest Credit Card Debt Study found that consumers racked up $35.6 billion in credit card debt during the second quarter of 2019 – an all-time record for the second quarter of the year.

South Dakota is responsible for roughly $85.5 million of that increase.

Plus, the Fed Rate Cut Survey revealed that a Federal Reserve interest rate cut on Sept. 18, which seven in 10 people support, would save people with credit card debt $1.6 billion in the next year alone.

Residents of South Dakota could expect to save about $3.8 million.

Report highlights include:

  • South Dakota Debt: The average household in South Dakota owes $7,515 in credit card debt, following a $252 second quarter (Q2) increase.
  • Record Debt Nationally: U.S. consumers added $35.6 billion in new credit card debt during the second quarter of 2019 – the largest second-quarter build-up ever. WalletHub projects that consumers will end the year with a net increase of $70 billion in credit card debt.
  • High Interest Rates: 68 percent of Americans say the interest rates on their loans are too high.
  • Consumer Savings: Credit card users will save roughly $1.6 billion in interest if the Fed cuts its target rate again. The average household currently owes $8,602. 
  • Mixed Consumer Sentiment: 41 percent of people say they will feel more confident in the economy if the Fed cuts its target rate in September.

States with the Biggest Q2 Debt Increases

  • California
  • Texas
  • Florida
  • New York

States with the Smallest Q2 Debt Increases

  • Delaware
  • South Dakota
  • North Dakota
  • Wyoming
  • Vermont

