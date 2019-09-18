A recent study on the fastest growing jobs in the U.S. between 2009 and 2018 revealed some interesting results.
Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics again, CommercialCafe decided to look at the other end of the job market, to learn more about which professions are in decline and by how much.
Some highlights include:
Manual Grinding and Polishing Workers represent the fastest declining occupation in South Dakota, with an 83 percent decrease, from 290 employees in 2009 to 50 in 2018. This occupation has a 97 percent automation probability.
Unsurprisingly, in most U.S. states―from the Midwest to the South and North Pacific―the fastest declining occupations belong to the industrial sector, mostly due to automation.
Despite high automation risk for many jobs, churn rate is the lowest since 1850.
The fastest declining job category nationwide is represented by Farm Labor Contractors, which decreased 80 percent over the past 10 years.
