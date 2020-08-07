The national news media are covering the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally like never before and it’s not because they are gearheads.
The 80th anniversary of the event is getting the extra attention because it may be the single largest gathering in the U.S. this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to many.
“I’ve had more national press this year than the last 10 years together,” Christina Steele, who has been communications director for the city of Sturgis and the Rally for 11 years, told the Capital Journal on Friday.
The Sturgis Rally has been a national story for decades. This is the 80th anniversary of now-legendary rally, which has been bringing about half-a-million people or more each August to the Blacks Hills city of 7,000 for the past 20 years or so. It began in 1938. A couple years during World War II, it did not occur. But by the 1950s, it began growing into a national event. It was fairly wild and somewhat lawless for a couple decades, as the Hell's Angels image marked many bikers. But since the 1980s, it's been more about celebrating the machines, meeting old friends and partying at a string of concerts of well-known musical acts, country and rock.
But this year, as most major public events around the U.S. have been canceled, including school graduations, NCAA basketball playoffs and much of professional sports, whether the Sturgis Rally would even happen was an open question.
Although a majority of Sturgis' residents voted to cancel it this year because of pandemic concerns, city leaders decided in June to proceed with it.
In part, this was because they knew many people were going to show up on motorcycles anyway, so the city had to plan for it, Steele told the Capital Journal.
Sturgis leaders said months ago that perhaps 250,000 attendees would show up this year. That's half of the attendance of the rally in recent years, but still might be as big as any single event this year.
Even The New York Times says so. On Thursday, a story in the Times said the rally "may be the country's largest public gathering since the pandemic began, and it comes amid widespread opposition. More than 60 percent of residents favored postponing the event, according to a city-sponsored survey."
The Times quotes a city council member against holding it and cites state figures showing more coronavirus cases being confirmed each day the past week than the previous two weeks.
#Sturgis2020 kicks off today. Welcome to South Dakota! Our state had the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. We had the first national indoor sporting event with fans thanks to @PBR. We've been "Back to Normal" for over 3 months, and South Dakota is in a good spot," Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted on Friday.
Some now believe the event may be bigger than expected. Friday was the first of the 10 days of the rally and the numbers appeared "at least as big, if not bigger, than normal," Steele said.
"Bikers aren't worrying about COVID," Tom Buffington told the Capital Journal. He and his 16-year-old son, Hunter Buffington, pulled into Pierre this week on their way from Hartland, Minnesota, to Sturgis. They planned to fish in the Missouri River in Pierre and get to Sturgis in time for the first day on Friday. They will camp using their compact trailer he pulls behind his Harley-Davidson.
He attended a smaller motorcycle event in Algona, Iowa, this summer, Buffington said. "Usually we get 10,000 at the Freedom Rally. This year we got 20,000. People are looking for somewhere to go when everything is shut down."
Buffington has been to the Sturgis Rally about a dozen times, he said.
"The best thing about going to this is him," he said, gesturing to his son.
Hunter went first when he was 14 and was the center of attention of many biker women, Buffington said with a laugh.
They take their time on the trip, checking out fishing holes, and historic stops and avoiding interstate highways, he said.
"Last year after Sturgis, we went out to Yellowstone Park and saw Custer's Last Stand at the Little Bighorn," Buffington said. "We put on about 4,500 miles."
Buffington is a federal employee and is used to following protocols involving safety of the public and in work places. He and his son are confidant they are not in serious danger by attending the Sturgis Rally, they said.
That's obviously how many motorcyclists see it, judging by the turnout on Friday that already filled the streets of Sturgis with bikes.
Steele said the number of vendors is down about 20% from recent years.
The rally’s website page includes a “COVID tracker” button, that takes the reader to the South Dakota Department of Health’s daily update on statistics for the pandemic.
The city and official rally organizers canceled many concerts and other events that normally take place because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Hosting the Rally seemed the best way to control the influx of people and protect the city’s residents during the pandemic, city leaders said.
On the rally's website, new guidelines are posted: "Attendees will be asked to be respectful of the community concerns by practicing social distancing and taking personal responsibility for their health by following CDC guidelines. Enhanced safety and sanitization protocols will be carried out for rally goers, including public hand sanitizing stations throughout the downtown area. In addition to the normal cleaning efforts, nightly sanitization of sidewalk areas will take place in the downtown area. Temporary vendors will be asked to abide by state and federal protocols and guidelines related to COVID-19. PPE will be available for all city staff, and any businesses that have issues with finding available personal protective equipment for their employees."
In Sturgis on Friday, Steele said she’s been busy, as has Mayor Mark Carstensen, fielding calls from reporters.
“The mayor has been on CNN a couple times; he will be on FOX (news) tonight,” Steele said. “It’s picked up steam. CNN is streaming our web cams,” she said of the in-place cameras showing the streets of Sturgis in real time, as motorcycle after motorcycle fills the streets.
Steele said she’s not sure how many news reporters can get to the rally now.
“It’s hard to send people out there. There are no rooms; they are all booked. I don’t even know if they can get a rental car.”
To see real-time traffic in Sturgis: https://www.sturgis-sd.gov/webcams-in-and-around-sturgis
