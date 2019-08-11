STURGIS – Traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 79th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally Aug. 2-11 were as follows:
Friday, Aug. 2: 52,099 entering – up 5.4 percent from Friday last year
Saturday, Aug. 3: 59,572 entering – down -0.9 percent from Saturday last year
Sunday, Aug. 4: 55,551 entering – up 6.5 percent from Sunday last year
Monday, Aug. 5: 61,126 entering – up 2.9 percent from Monday last year
Tuesday, Aug. 6: 59,361 entering – down -1.5 percent from Tuesday last year
Wednesday, Aug. 7: 56,204 entering – down -7.3 percent from Wednesday last year
Thursday, Aug. 8: 54,540 entering – down -8.5 percent from Thursday last year
The seven day total for the rally was 395,453, down -0.7 percent from 2018’s 398,318 rally tally. However, a final traffic count update will be released on Tuesday, August 13.
Thursday through Saturday also saw a number of crashes:
On Thursday, August 8:
At 9:22 a.m., Thursday, Interstate 90, mile marker 73, five miles west of New Underwood: A motorcycle driver lost control as the motorcycle went into the median and flipped several times. The male driver, 34, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 4:41 p.m., Thursday, U.S. Highway 85, mile marker eight, 17 miles southwest of Lead: A motorcycle was northbound when the male driver, 36, lost control while going around a curve. The motorcycle entered the ditch and overturned into a small ravine. The driver sustained minor injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 5:33 p.m., Thursday, U.S. Highway 16A, mile marker 48, seven miles south of Keystone: A motorcycle was westbound when the driver lost control on a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and struck a fence. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The male driver, 59, suffered minor injuries. The female passenger, 56, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.
At 1:17 a.m. Friday, Interstate 90, exit 37, five miles east of Sturgis: A motorcycle was eastbound on I-90 and had taken the Exit 37 off ramp. The motorcycle went into the ditch. The male driver, 52, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
On Friday, August 9:
At 7:35 a.m., Friday, Interstate 90, mile marker 144, six miles west of Kadoka: A 2015 Ford F2S pickup, pulling a trailer with a motorcycle on it, was eastbound in the passing lane lon I-90. The male driver observed a semi truck drifting into his lane and entered the median to avoid a crash. The driver, 70, was not injured. The female passenger, 58, sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.
A 8:30 a.m., Friday, Vanocker Canyon Road, mile marker 8, eight miles south of Sturgis: The driver of a southbound motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn and crossed the center line, crashing into a northbound 2001 Ford F250 pickup. The male motorcycle driver, 36, received serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. The pickup driver, 76, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.
At 10:40 a.m. Friday, Norris Peak Road near Bogus Jim Road, 12 miles west of Rapid City: A motorcycle was northbound on Norris Peak Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle entered the east ditch, but the driver drove the motorcycle out of the ditch, back onto Norris Peak Road, went across the center line and hit a southbound motorcycle head-on. The male driver of the first motorcycle, 63 was airlifted to Rapid City. The two occupants of the second motorcycle were taken by ambulance to Rapid City Regional. The driver was a 44-year-old male. The passenger was a 34-year-old female. All three suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. None were wearing helmets.
At 5:18 p.m., Friday, Norris Peak Road near Nemo, three miles north of Johnson Siding: A motorcycle was northbound on Norris Peak Road when the male driver lost control. The driver, 67, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 7:40 p.m., Friday, Interstate 90, mile marker 69, two mile east of Box Elder: A motorcycle entered the median and both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The male driver, 35, suffered minor injuries. The female passenger, 62, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets.
On Saturday, August 10:
At 12:15 p.m., Saturday, South Dakota Highway 87, mile marker 54, 10 miles east of Custer: A motorcycle was southbound when the driver swerved to avoid a collision with a motorcycle ahead of him which had made a sudden stop. The first motorcycle went into the ditch. The male driver, 49, suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
At 1:05 p.m., Saturday, South Dakota Highway 248, mile marker 168, five miles east of Kadoka: A motorcycle was eastbound when the driver lost control in a construction zone. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The male driver, 27, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. The female passenger, 26, sustained minor injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.
At 4 p.m., Saturday, U.S. Highway 16A, mile marker 27, six mile east of Custer: A HarleyDavidson motorcycle was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane. The motorcycle collided with an eastbound Ducati motorcycle and an eastbound Yamaha motorcycle then rear-ended the Ducati. The two Harley Davidson passengers – the male driver, 59, and the female passenger, 58, both suffered minor injuries. The 51-year-old male driver of the Ducati motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Yamaha motorcycle, a 28-year-old male, had minor injuries. All four people involved were wearing helmets.
On Sunday, August 11:
At 3:43 a.m. Sunday, near the intersection of North Elk Vale Road and Elk Creek Road, nine miles north of Rapid City: A male motorcycle driver had lost control on the uneven road surface. The driver, 64, was not injured. The female passenger, 46, sustained minor injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.
Final statistics will be compiled by the Highway Patrol on Tuesday.
