The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally opened Friday, Aug. 2, with felony drug arrests markedly higher the first weekend that in 2018.
It’s billed as the 79th Anniversary Rally. The first motorcycle rally was held in 1938, connected with races and garnering only a few bikers, before they were known as bikers.
The rally this year will run 10 days from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 11, and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people, as it has for decades.
But the first Rally was only one day, Aug. 14, 1938, with nine guys racing motorcycles, according to the Rally’s history posted online at www.sturgismotorcyclerally.com.
It grew slowly, skipping two war years.
No rally was held in 1942 or 1943 because of gas rationing during World War II, but it’s been held every year since.
So this year is the 80th Sturgis Rally, and the 79th Anniversary marked since the first rally in 1938.
The state Department of Public Safety, including the HIghway Patrol, reported its first daily traffic crash and crime numbers on Sunday.
From 6 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, to 6 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, there were 22 DUI arrests in Sturgis and the nearby Rapid City district, compared with 19 for the same 24 hours in 2018, said Tony Mangan, DPS spokesman who is at the Rally, in a news release.
There were 23 felony drug arrests compared with eight a year ago and 189 total citations, compared with 136 in 2018.
Total law enforcements warnings were at 553, up from 464 a year ago.
There were no traffic fatalities in Sturgis and the surrounding district in that first day’s measure, compared with two deaths in 2018 for the same period. There were nine injury traffic crashes, compared with seven in 2018; 11 non-injury traffic crashes, the same as in 2018.
As of 8 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, the city of Sturgis had received applications for 501 temporary vending permits for the Rally and more will be issued during the Rally, according to Christina Steele, public information officer for the Rally. Last year, the city issued 646 such permits by the end of the Rally.
Main Street in Sturgis was closed to regular traffic, as usual, on the first day of the rally on Friday.
The grand opening was held Friday with Michael Ballard and Jesse James Dupree of the Full Throttle Saloon and Pappy Hoel Campground, serving as Grand Marshals for the 17th Annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.