According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol records for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, by Friday morning at 6 a.m., the following Sturgis injury crashes took place:
At 9:22 a.m., Thursday, Interstate 90, mile marker 73, five miles west of New Underwood: A motorcycle driver lost control as the motorcycle went into the median and flipped several times. The male driver, 34, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 4:41 p.m., Thursday, U.S. Highway 85, mile marker eight, 17 miles southwest of Lead: A motorcycle was northbound when the male driver, 36, lost control while going around a curve. The motorcycle entered the ditch and overturned into a small ravine. The driver sustained minor injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
At 5:33 p.m., Thursday, U.S. Highway 16A, mile marker 48, seven miles south of Keystone: A motorcycle was westbound when the driver lost control on a curve. The motorcycle went off the road and struck a fence. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The male driver, 59, suffered minor injuries. The female passenger, 56, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.
At 1:17 a.m. Friday, Interstate 90, exit 37, five miles east of Sturgis: A motorcycle was eastbound on I-90 and had taken the Exit 37 off ramp. The motorcycle went into the ditch. The male driver, 52, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
