According to Advisor Wanda Meyer, Sully Buttes 50th Homecoming week is Mon. Sept. 9th – 14th. The parade theme is “Holidays.”
The following schedule is in place:
Monday — Dress up day is “Fake an injury” — 6:30 School Board meeting in Blunt.
Tuesday – Dress up in sport or team jerseys. — 6:30 – Volleyball hosts Ipswich.
Wednesday – Dress in class colors: 6th grade white, 7th grade yellow, 8th grade green, — 9th girls dress as construction workers while boys dress as ballerinas. — 10th blue, 11th red, 12th orange, staff pink. (Elementary dress in pajamas) — 1:00 — Cross country in Eureka.
Thursday – Dress up as superheroes. -10:00 6-8th Rob Holladay assembly -11:00 9-12th Rob Holladay assembly -7:30, The 50th Annual Coronation in the gym: Empress candidates: Brianna Fanger, Angela Guthmiller, Aspen Heath, Kendra Kleven, Avery Weinheimer, Shalie Weinheimer. Escort Kiley McGee — Emperor candidates: Jack Darling, Grant Johnson, Kenean Johnson, Quinn Jordre, Jett Lamb, and Nick Wittler. Escort Tryston Ogle.
Friday — Dress in purple and gold. — 7:45 Spirit Breakfast – 3rd & 4th Hour and homeroom build parade floats — 12:45 Pep rally — 1:00 (or after the pep rally) is the 29th Annual Olympic Games – 2:15 Parade down Main Street at 2:15 — 5:30 CHS/BankWest Tailgate Supper behind the football announcer’s booth. — 7:00 Football with Herreid/Selby at 7:00. — Homecoming royalty will be honored at halftime Saturday — 10:00 Cross Country at Ipswich — Volleyball in Phillip — 9:00 Junior high and junior varsity football at Gettysburg.
Homecoming week is sponsored by the Sully Buttes Student Council: President Kendra Kleven, members Jett Lamb, Grant Johnson, Jill Hofer, Landon Severson, Rafe Wientjes, Mallory Wiley, Griffin Pedersen, Kaelie Keiser, Reese Voorhees, Dani Frost, and are led by faculty advisor Wanda Meyer.
