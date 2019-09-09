Sully Buttes 50th Homecoming week Sept. 9–14

Sully Buttes’ Homecoming week is sponsored by the Sully Buttes Student Council: President Kendra Kleven, members Jett Lamb, Grant Johnson, Jill Hofer, Landon Severson, Rafe Wientjes, Mallory Wiley, Griffin Pedersen, Kaelie Keiser, Reese Voorhees, Dani Frost. The council’s advisor is faculty advisor Wanda Meyer, who supplied this information.
Monday - Dress up day was “Fake an injury.” At 6:30 p.m. was the school board meeting, in Blunt.
Tuesday – Dress up was in sport or team jerseys. At 6:30 p.m. the volleyball team hosted Ipswich.
Wednesday – Dress in class colors: elementary in pajamas, sixth grade in white, seventh yellow, eighth green, ninth grade girls dress as construction workers while boys dress as ballerinas, 10th blue, 11th red, 12th orange, staff pink. At 1 p.m. cross country in Eureka.
Thursday – Dress up as superheroes. 10 a.m. is the sixth-through-eighth grade Rob Holladay assembly. 11 a.m. ninth-through-12th Rob Holladay assembly. 7:30 p.m. 50th annual Coronation in the gymnasium. Empress candidates are Brianna Fanger, Angela Guthmiller, Aspen Heath, Kendra Kleven, Avery Weinheimer, Shalie Weinheimer; escort is Kiley McGee. Emperor candidates are Jack Darling, Grant Johnson, Kenean Johnson, Quinn Jordre, Jett Lamb and Nick Wittler; escort is Tryston Ogle.
Friday - Dress in purple and gold. 7:45 a.m. Spirit Breakfast. Build floats during third/fourth hour and homeroom. 12:45 Pep rally. 1 p.m. or immediately after pep rally is the 29th annual Olympic Games. 2:15 p.m. Parade ”Holidays” down main street. 2:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CHS/BankWest tailgate supper behind the football announcer’s booth. 7 p.m. football hosting Herreid/Selby. Homecoming royalty honored at halftime.
Saturday - 10 a.m. cross country at Ipswich. 10 a.m. volleyball in Phillip. 9 a.m. junior high and junior varsity football at Gettysburg.
Shown, back row from left are escort Tryston Ogle, Nick Wittler, Grant Johnson, Jett Lamb, Quinn Jordre, Jack Darling and Kenean Johnson. Front: Shalie Weinheimer, Angela Guthmiller, escort Kiley McGee, Aspen Heath, Brianna Fanger, Kendra Kleven, Avery Weinheimer.
