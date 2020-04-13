Hughes County reported a fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed and Sully County has its first, as the state’s total has risen to 730, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Sunday.
Three of the five people in Hughes County who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.
Stanley County, including Fort Pierre, has not anyone test positive for COVID-19.
The number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the state remained at six, four men and two women; 388 of the people who tested positive for the virus are men, 342 women.
Three of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred in people 70 or older; that age group has had 28, or 3.8 percent of the 730 confirmed cases, according to health department figures reported Sunday, based on numbers from 5 p.m., Saturday, April 11.
No one under 50 has died of COVID-19 in South Dakota; two in their 50s have died, 1 in their 60s and one in their 70s.
A total of 8,553 people have been tested; 7,823, or 91.46 percent of those tested, have been ruled negative with the virus. A total of 43 have “ever” been hospitalized with it; 197 have recovered from it.
Minnehaha County, with 527 cases by Sunday, and Lincoln County, with 46, together make up the city of Sioux Falls and 78.5 percent of the state’s total COVID-19 cases.
The health department gives a daily update each day about noon.
Wyoming, with 270 cases confirmed of COVID-19, remains the only state without a death attributed to it.
