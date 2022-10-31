With the loss of volunteers to drive Pierre area military veterans to Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Sturgis, Jack Post got creative.

The hospital transportation coordinator for Disabled American Veterans, Post resorted to another non-profit that transports folks to medical appointments — Angel Flight.

