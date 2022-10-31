Sully County pilot Chuck Trumble, right, flies Pierre's Jim McPhee to his Friday appointment at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Sturgis. Volunteer drivers normally transport veterans the 175 miles from Pierre to the medical center, but without any drivers, the Disabled American Veterans had to find an alternate solution.
Sully County pilot Chuck Trumble, right, flies Pierre's Jim McPhee to his Friday appointment at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Sturgis. Volunteer drivers normally transport veterans the 175 miles from Pierre to the medical center, but without any drivers, the Disabled American Veterans had to find an alternate solution.
Chuck Trumble
Renee Schnyder, a volunteer driver from Spearfish for Disabled American Veterans, left, pilot Chuck Trumble and veteran Jim McPhee at Sturgis Municipal Airport on Friday.
With the loss of volunteers to drive Pierre area military veterans to Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Sturgis, Jack Post got creative.
The hospital transportation coordinator for Disabled American Veterans, Post resorted to another non-profit that transports folks to medical appointments — Angel Flight.
Sully County pilot Chuck Trumble responded to the Angel Flight request and flew Pierre’s Jim McPhee to the medical center on Friday. Trumble donated his time, his plane and the fuel.
“That was the first time we did that,” Post said.
McPhee loved it.
“I didn’t realize how many hills there were until you looked down,” he said.
Before COVID-19, DAV had five volunteers from the Pierre area to drive veterans the 175 miles to Sturgis. Lorin Lawrence of Fort Pierre, the last of those five, retired on June 30 due to arthritis in his shoulders, leaving the DAV with no drivers.
A member of the National Guard for 12 years and a retired maintenance worker and custodian, Lawrence, 74, had started volunteering in his late 50s. Lawrence was driving to the VA for his own appointments and offered to take others.
Without drivers, Post turned to Angel Flight, a non-profit involving pilots who provide free air transportation for those in need of medical treatment. Pilots like Trumble receive a tax write-off for their donation.
“I contacted Angel Flight and put in a flight request,” Post said. “It takes two to three weeks. His (McPhee’s) primary care doctor at Fort Meade cleared him to fly.”
“When I found out he (Trumble) was a veteran, I was even more filled with gratitude,” Post added. “Aviation fuel is $6.60 a gallon. That in itself was rather expensive. And the fact that he’s flown some Angel Flights for non-veterans, I was just overjoyed and thanked the Lord for this veteran.”
Trumble, 70, served in the U.S. Air Force for 8.5 years and in the Army National Guard for 17 years. He started flying during his first year at South Dakota State University, where he studied mechanized agriculture. He keeps his Cessna Cardinal at Onida Municipal Airport.
“I check for flights that are close enough so it makes it reasonable for me to fly,” Trumble said. “When you own an airplane and don’t fly it enough, the cost per hour is much more. Being able to use the plane as a tax donation helps a little bit financially.”
McPhee, 78, couldn’t have been more grateful. The retiree served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1969 and spent a year in Vietnam. He’s been seeking medical care at the VA for nearly 50 years and suffers from Parkinson’s disease, a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, often including tremors. McPhee gave up driving a vehicle 10 years ago.
Flying cut the travel time to Sturgis in half.
“When you are traveling at 120 to 130 miles per hour and are at 7,000 feet in the air, you don’t realize how fast you’re traveling,” McPhee said.
It was the first time in 50 years he’d flown in a small plane.
“I was very, very comfortable with the pilot. We were talking back and forth through the microphone,” McPhee said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.