As Raegan Kleinpeter began the first session of the South Dakota Discovery Center’s Biologist Summer Camp on Monday, she nudged the young students into thinking about the way plants creep into their lives in unexpected ways.
A hamburger bun, for instance, contains flour, and flour comes from wheat. Even cheese has its roots, she explained, in the grass chomped on by a cow.
“Indulging the curiosity is always fun,” said Kleinpeter, a museum educator with the Discovery Center.
The Biologist camp, which runs three hours a day for four days, is among a host of STEAM Discovery Summer Camps offered by the Discovery Center, at 805 W. Sioux Ave., this summer. The camps focus on science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics — and they're divided according to age range, ultimately covering children from preschool through eighth grade. The Biologist camp that Kleinpeter led on Monday morning is designed for children in kindergarten through second grade.
Museum Educator Kristine Heinen also leads STEAM Summer Camps at the Discovery Center.
Kleinpeter began Monday’s camp session with activities featuring plants, and then she plans to move into activities about animals later in the week.
Part of Kleinpeter’s presentation on Monday took place inside, in front of a dry-erase board, but she quickly coupled that delivery with outdoor games and searches. Children hunted outside for cards with the names of fruits and vegetables — carrots, tomatoes, corn and others — and then identified the parts of the plant where they grew.
Jasper Diegel, among the parents dropping off their children for the session, said the camp makes a good fit since her 5-year-old daughter loves animals. She also noted the importance of a strong educational program — and in this case, one that takes a form that’s different from the sort of experience children might have in school.
“It’s a little bit more immersive,” said Diegel, a former Discovery Center board member who’s been involved with the Center in a number of ways. “Because (the Discovery Center) specializes in science, that makes it different from school. School’s awesome because they cover so many different topics, but this is fantastic because they’re really experts at this.”
On Monday, Kleinpeter was working with Jasie Smith, a senior at T.F. Riggs High School who’s serving as an instructional assistant.
“I really enjoy working with kids and trying to make their lives a little better,” she said. “That was a big part of when I was young.”
Smith said her interest harbors a scientific component as well.
“I want to be a pharmaceutical scientist,” she said.
Kleinpeter, who earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, worked as a science educator at Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange, Texas, and then later at the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo, Wisconsin, before coming to Pierre.
In an interview before Monday’s camp session, she described the way a new kind of educational world opened up for her at the Shangri La Botanical Gardens.
“It’s where I found environmental education,” she said. “I didn’t realize this was an actual thing until that point. I kind of stepped into that world, and I thought, ‘This is fun.’”
Kleinpeter said that the natural phenomena of southeast Texas allowed her to talk with children about the world around them.
“We got to talk a lot about the oil field because a lot of their parents worked in the oil field or construction,” she said. “We got to talk about different natural disasters that they would recognize, like hurricanes. We also got to talk about different environments around them — everything from the swamps and the bayous to the marshes and the pine forest.”
Now, at the Discovery Center, Kleinpeter is helping children think about science in settings that are different from the sprawling natural territories where she worked before.
“It’s more about getting kids interested in science and technology and engineering,” she said. “I’m looking at how these kids can successfully build in this environment.”
The summer camps present children with, among other things, different sorts of science careers. Several camps are still coming this summer, focusing on a number of careers and activities. They include the work of an aeronautical engineer, an electrical engineer, and a special effects artist. For younger children, a camp on foraging will focus on finding healthy foods. Some scholarships are available for the camps.
Throughout the camps, Kleinpeter tries to encourage questions.
“I think kids always have questions, and they ask questions about things they don’t know,” she said.
Kleinpeter acknowledged that the questions can be frustrating to adults who might not have ready responses tucked away. But for that problem, she explained, there is a solution.
“If you don’t know the answer," she said, "giving them the tools to find their answers is a good starting point."
People with questions can visit the Discovery Center's website at https://sd-discovery.org/ or call 605-224-8295.
