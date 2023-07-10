As Raegan Kleinpeter began the first session of the South Dakota Discovery Center’s Biologist Summer Camp on Monday, she nudged the young students into thinking about the way plants creep into their lives in unexpected ways.

A hamburger bun, for instance, contains flour, and flour comes from wheat. Even cheese has its roots, she explained, in the grass chomped on by a cow.

