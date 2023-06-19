For Adalyn Bacon, theatrical performance is not only about fantasy. It can open up hidden sides of a person and help people connect in new ways.
“If you find somebody that you disagree with, and then you work in theater together, you might see a different side of them,” said Adalyn, who’s 11.
Adalyn was talking right before a session of Drama Basics, part of the Drama Kids series offered by the City of Pierre’s Department of Parks and Recreational Services. Children 8 years old and up have been meeting in the Pierre Aquatic Center, in the Oahe Family YMCA building at 900 East Church St., in the mornings on Monday through Thursday since June 5. The Drama Basics segment was wrapping up on Thursday, but several more drama installments are scheduled for the summer.
“It’s another way to express ourselves,” said Torry Zeller, recreation superintendent for the City of Pierre, noting that drama taps the act of communication that might occur in all sorts of arenas.
“Drama spills into so many other areas in life,” he said.
The instructors, just a few years older than the students, were also propelled by a love of theater that started at a young – or younger – age.
“The people in drama are usually nice people and really fun to work with,” said Dani DeVaney, 18, an instructor in the program who graduated from Riggs High School. She began to participate in theater as a middle school student.
“It helped me be more of a social person and get better at speaking,” she said, noting that she tries to help the young students she teaches to thrive in similar ways.
She and McCahl Schmitz, another instructor who just graduated from Riggs High School, said starting in a small class like this one can ease students into a setting that might, one day, be more public.
“It’s more isolated,” Schmitz said. “There’s not such a big area that you have to worry about.”
Even if one of the class goals was to help children apply drama to other phases of their lives, the instructors dug into some specific – and in some cases challenging – theatrical concepts. They taught the students about stage directions and explained the meaning of the word “tableau.” Then they had them practice a tableau, freezing in place within a scene they chose. The instructors also introduced them to the Globe Theatre in London, the site of plays by William Shakespeare more than 400 years ago.
And then they introduced them to Shakespeare.
“They have a lot of fun here,” said Amanda Bacon, mother of Adalyn Bacon. “There’s no judgment. It’s a fun place for them to explore and learn things.”
Amanda and Adalyn Bacon mentioned a recent session on improvisation.
“If somebody messes up a little bit, you just go with it,” said Adalyn Bacon.
Abby Lott, 17, another of the three instructors, also noted the way theater can unlock parts of a person that otherwise might remain in the shadows.
“A lot of times the role you get is not anywhere near who you are as a person,” said Lott, entering her senior year at Riggs High School. “Even just pretending to be someone else can help you gain more social experience.”
That’s something, she said, that she’s experienced in her own theatrical performance work.
“I’m an introvert,” she said. “But when I play extroverted people I get more confident.”
A moment of stepping out of the comfort zone, Lott explained, can lead ultimately to a greater connection with other people.
“When you’re on a stage and forced to be in front of an audience,” she said, “you get more comfortable with people.”
The Drama Kids series is among more than two dozen youth sports and other programs offered this summer by the City of Pierre’s Department of Parks and Recreational Services. With the Drama Basics portion complete, sessions called “Become a Playwright,” “Stagecraft,” and “The Play’s the Thing” remain for the summer. The last session invites participants to “choose a play to put on, rehearse, build scenery, design costumes and perform.” People seeking more information can visit https://secure.rec1.com/SD/pierre-sd/catalog or call 605-773-7407.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.