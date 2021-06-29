The Pierre Summer School program has 135 students registered this year, more than ever before, according to Coordinator Jen Allen. Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., kids study math, reading, writing and other subjects in a fun learning environment at Kennedy Elementary in north Pierre.
This year’s “Sliding into Summer School” is geared toward baseball. During the four-week program — which started on June 7 and ends on July 1 — teachers dress up in baseball jerseys. On June 28, members of the Trappers baseball team came to help the kids in two baseball games versus the instructors.
“We are getting out to help, give back to the community that gives to us,” General Manager Kelcy Nash said. “We’ve helped serve at the Community Banquet, and three times this summer we will help Feeding South Dakota.”
Allen said the Summer School program helps students make friends from different school and maintain skills.
“We still are covering the standards, but in more of an engaging and fun environment,” Allen added. “They are excited to be at Summer School.”
The students were definitely excited to meet Coach Monterio May, Assistant Coach Jamy Habeger and other Trappers. One reason this could become part of the Summer School could be that Allen just happens to be the concessions manager at the Trappers games.
“We are here for three reasons,” May said. “I love baseball. It is interesting to see our area and what is going on. And, we are teaching sportsmanship. Thanks to all the kids for coming out.”
Habeger added, “We love working with the community, the kids especially. We give basic instructions, and we have fun interacting with the kids. We have a full month of games coming up at Hyde Stadium. It’s definitely a fun park.”
The two simultaneous games against the teachers concluded with everyone having popsicles.
