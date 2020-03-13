Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple announced Friday, March 13, that all spring sports have been canceled, given the current status of COVID-19. This cancellation includes all non-conference, conference and championship competitions for Summit League members through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
"The decision to suspend spring sports for the month of March gave the League roughly 24 hours to collect as much information as possible," said Douple. "After we imposed the suspension, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all its spring championship events. Based upon that announcement and discussions with members of our Summit League Presidents' Council last night and into this morning, we determined it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, our staffs, and our fans to proceed with canceling all spring competitions."
The status of sports programs at member institutions that compete in other conferences shall be determined by those respective institutions and conferences.
In addition, South Dakota State University officials announced Friday that three high school track meets scheduled to be hosted at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings have been canceled. The meets were scheduled for March 27, March 28 and April 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.