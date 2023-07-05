The First United Methodist Church is decorated with Quilts of Valor honoring veterans and raising money for the Church of Hope in an image from the July 2022 "In Concert for America." This year's concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Nine Veterans were recognized and honored with Quilts of Valor in 2022 at First United Methodist Church. First row: Alan Odden, Gerald Johnson, LaVerne "Bruce" Stevens, Michael McClelland, Robert McDonald. Second row: Kenneth "Scott" Fratzke, Andrew Fifer, Richard Olson, and LeRoy Madsen.
Courtesy photo
An annual concert celebrating veterans and raising much-needed support for the church supporting the South Dakota Women's Prison is approaching.
“In Concert for America” is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. Quilts of Valor will be presented to veterans, and the musical lineup includes Jeff Speaect on vocals, Lori Hall playing bells and Ron Smith playing the piano and organ.
Donations received at the free concert go to Church of Hope, which serves the South Dakota Women’s Prison. Church of Hope relies on outside contributions for its operating expenses from churches and individuals outside the congregation, as its website notes.
"In an ordinary congregation, an offering plate is passed and people make contributions that way," said Rev. Sharon Ball, Pastor of Church of Hope from December 2021 through June 2023. "That's not really an option for a prison congregation. It's the outside world and their generosity that make a prison congregation possible."
Ball is now Senior Pastor at Community Bible Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Organizers of “In Concert for America” talked about the strong emotions that tend to unfold at the concert, which has been held for the last seven years.
“It all has a patriotic theme,” said Smith, music director for First United Methodist Church. “It’s very emotional.”
The event features a presentation by the Flag Mountain Honor Guard — the South Dakota chapter of the national Quilts of Valor Foundation — who will distribute nine quilts to veterans on the day of the concert.
“It’s for veterans that have been touched by war,” said Ardys Roseland, historian for the Flag Mountain Honor Guard.
Roseland said veterans are nominated by the public, with submissions to Flag Mountain Honor Guard members or through the Quilts of Valor website at www.qovf.org. She said nomination forms will also be available at Sunday’s concert.
More than 348,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded to veterans since the foundation’s inception in 2003, Roseland said, and she added that the Flag Mountain Honor Guard will have presented 95 by the time the quilts are distributed at Sunday’s concert. Roseland said the quilts are registered with the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
She also noted that the South Dakota Hall of Fame granted an Act of Excellence Award to Quilts of Valor, Flag Mountain Honor Guard in April.
As for “In Concert for America,” Elaine Scott, office manager for First United Methodist Church, emphasized the importance of both the fundraising for the Church of Hope and the celebration of veterans. Both elements, she said, tend to touch deep chords among the people who attend.
“It gets to be kind of emotional,” she said.
Ball said money raised at the concert helps to fund a number of needs, including counseling materials, supplies for women leaving the prison, Christmas-themed bags of food and gifts, and a variety of other items.
Help comes from other sources, too, Ball noted. She mentioned a grant the Church of Hope received earlier this year from the Zonta Club of Pierre/Fort Pierre, and she said the local organization Magdalene has provided key donations, as well. Ball also cited an arrangement between Church of Hope and the Countryside Hospice Thrift Store to purchase books at a discount price. She said other organizations in the region also help out.
Smith said he’s drawn to "In Concert for America's" celebration of veterans, particularly since his father served in the U.S. Army. He also emphasized that while the concert is free, the opportunity to contribute to the Church of Hope is vital.
“We have patriotic hats sitting in the back if anyone would like to leave a donation for the Church of Hope,” Smith said.
