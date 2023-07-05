An annual concert celebrating veterans and raising much-needed support for the church supporting the South Dakota Women's Prison is approaching.

“In Concert for America” is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 117 N. Central Ave. Quilts of Valor will be presented to veterans, and the musical lineup includes Jeff Speaect on vocals, Lori Hall playing bells and Ron Smith playing the piano and organ.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments