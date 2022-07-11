About 200 people gathered at First United Methodist Church on Sunday during a patriotic concert that honored nine veterans and raised money for the Church of Hope.
Church of Hope Pastor Sharon Ball said the last concert during Christmas raised nearly $4,000 for her church, which provides services to the South Dakota Women’s Prison’s inmates. With offering plates at the church’s sanctuary entrances filled with donations, Ball said she was confident the “In Concert for America” event would also succeed.
Unlike most congregations that can raise money for church services directly from its members, Church of Hope relies on outside congregations to pitch in since its members cannot. Concert vocalist Jeff Speaect said this was around the fifth concert to help raise funds for them. He said bad weather and the coronavirus pandemic threw them curveballs in the past that led to concert cancellations.
Ball took the reins as Church of Hope’s pastor in December but said it began 25 years ago and marked its anniversary this month. Church of Hope is a mission church under the supervision of the American Baptist Churches USA.
Ball said the church planned to celebrate its 25th anniversary at the Women’s Prison, but the last time she checked the inmate count, there were about 500 women in the facility.
“We really kind of needed to have it in the gymnasium, in a larger space,” she said. “But in the gymnasium, I don’t know. There are 40-45 women in there now — overflow — because there’s not enough room in the cell blocks. So, we’re postponing the birthday party.”
The American Baptist Churches in North and South Dakota send contributions to the Church of Hope, but Ball said funds from concerts like the one on Sunday at First United Methodist help cover their costs, including her salary, services and other materials they provide the women in prison.
“There’s a Christmas benefit concert as well as a patriotic benefit concert,” she said. “I had just been here, I don’t know, a week, 10 days and they had the Christmas concert, and it was just delightful. All the decorations, all the music.”
Ball laughed and said she didn’t like to describe it as “magical,” but that was how she summed it up. And Sunday’s patriotic concert with Quilts of Valor presentation also marked another first in the community for Ball, who came to Pierre from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“That was great,” she said. “What a neat, neat thing to honor the veterans, and the timing is perfect.”
While the Church of Hope benefit had always been part of the Christmas and patriotic concerts, Speaect said the Quilts of Valor came later.
“It’s just an honor,” he said about getting to provide vocals for the concert. “And it was awesome today to have so many veterans. To see the service that they offered to all of us and get to honor them back was a privilege.”
Quilter Charlene Sundstrom said the local quilters began making Quilts of Valor in 2018 and distributed 85 to veterans since then. She said the 20 quilters do a mix of making their own and using a production line method, but Sundstrom added that the quilts the veterans receive are one of a kind.
Veterans receive nominations for quilts, which Sundstrom said she keeps anonymous since some nominees initially requested it. Now she maintains that anonymity as a standard practice for everyone. After receiving a nomination, they begin the awarding process.
“Once we get a nomination, we contact the veteran and visit with them a little bit and see if they want one first of all — not every veteran does,” Sundstrom said. “Our only requirement is that the veteran must be touched by war or was somehow touched by war even if he didn’t serve in a war, he was affected by a war in some way. And the veterans are very honest when they say, ‘I don’t feel like I deserve one,’ and then we just back off.”
On Sunday, nine veterans from different eras received quilts near the concert’s end.
Pierre resident Bob McDonald did dual service, with time spent in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. McDonald wrapped up his service in 2016, leaving with the rank of sergeant major. McDonald served in multiple places in Iraq from 2003-05 and then in Kandahar, Afghanistan, in 2013.
“I was honored that somebody nominated me. They didn’t tell me who it was, but it came as a surprise,” McDonald said. “It was a nice ceremony. It was a great honor.”
Casa Grande, Arizona, resident and Army veteran Bruce Stevens also received a quilt. The timing worked out well for Stevens, who returned to Pierre for his high school reunion. The Pierre native graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1967.
Stevens served in Chu Lai, Vietnam, with the 123rd aviation battalion, working as a helicopter mechanic and providing support as a door gunner. Stevens served in the Army from 1968 to 1977 and left with the rank of sergeant.
“I was absolutely dumbfounded. It was a blindside,” Stevens said about finding out he received a nomination. “I feel very honored, extremely honored.”
After the ceremony, Stevens stood surrounded by his family living in Pierre, including his brother Don Stevens, sister Roberta Newman and her husband, Stan Newman.
“It was totally amazing,” Roberta said about seeing her brother receive a quilt during the concert. “It brought goosebumps. I’m so proud of him, you know.”
