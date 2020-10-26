A Sully County farm owner said Monday the recent snows across the region of 4-8 inches slowed down the harvest, but still was needed because of the dry year.
He was waiting to get back in a combine to take off a neighbor’s sunflower crop, he said.
As with every other crop, the sunflowers are coming out of the field way ahead of the normal pace because the dry year gave an early start and the hot, dry weather matured things faster.
By Sunday, all but 5% of the state’s soybeans were in the bin, compared with only half last year at this time; in the five-year average, a quarter of the crop would be still in the field, according to the crop progress report released Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls.
The corn crop was 79% harvested by Sunday, even though not much was done last week because of the snow storms, Usually by this time, only 39% of the corn is harvested, USDA reported.
Sunflowers normally are about the last crop taken off each fall. By Sunday, 39% of the crop was harvested, well ahead of the 10% at this point in 2019 and close to the five-year average of 36%.
South Dakota’s farmers will glean 1.11 billion pounds of sunseeds this fall, up 33% over 2019 production of 831 million pounds, USDA projected earlier this month, based on Oct. 1 conditions. The expected yield will be 1,867 pounds per acre, up 10% over last year and near a record.
South Dakota farmers will produce about 39% of the nation’s sunseed production estimated to be 2.8 billion pounds, which would be up 44% over 2019 production.
North Dakota farmers are slated to produce 1.22 billion pounds, up 64% over 2019’s production; that would amount to 43.6% of the nation’s total crop of 2.8 billion pounds,, USDA estimates.
North Dakota farmers will see an average yield of 1,761 pounds per acre, which would be a record yield for the state.
In the week ended Sunday, Oct. 24, there were only 3.3 days suitable for field work statewide, on average, because of the snow storms, according to expert crop watchers in each county, the USDA ag statistics office reported.
