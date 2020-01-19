The Sunset paddlewheel riverboat owned by Capt. Caleb Gilkerson and Steve Rounds took on water over the weekend, tilting it at its mooring on the south bank of the Bad River in Fort Pierre.
The first result was a pretty rapid response from people wondering about the Sunset’s fate and voicing support for Gilkerson on his Facebook page Steamboat’s Inc.
And Gilkerson said Sunday via email to the Capital Journal he has a plan to get the ship above board by the end of this week.
Gilkerson, a partner in the family business Steamboat’s Inc., a diving and marine recovery business, bought the diesel-engine-powered, paddlewheel-driven riverboat in Cincinnati in 2016 and has plied the Missouri River the past three years — spring through fall — giving tours up and down the river near Pierre and Fort Pierre.
He has been in the civic arena lobbying the Pierre City Commission to help him get approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a dock on the causeway between Steamboat Park and LaFramboise Island. Those interchanges with the City Commission and Mayor Steve Harding sparked Gilkerson to announce on Jan. 9 he was running this year against Harding, who had announced the day before he was running for re-election.
During the paddlewheeler’s season, Gilkerson uses a dock to load passengers, which is inside the mouth of the Bad River in Fort Pierre where he moors the boat during the tour season. The past two winters he has moored it on the west bank of the Missouri River in Fort Pierre, south of the Bad River’s mouth. He said Jan. 9 he planned to get the Sunset moved from the Bad River to its wintering spot within about two weeks.
But in recent days it began leaning and on Saturday was listing in the water, with half the paddlewheel and much of the first floor underwater.
On Sunday, Gilkerson answered Capital Journal questions about the Sunset’s latest leaning via email:
“The ice was not at fault. Though it does make for a challenging recovery! What happened is what we in the marine recovery business call “tipping a corner,” simply put.
(Here’s how it happened:) As the water elevation drops when one portion of the boat is being supported on the bottom (at the river bank) or in this case pinned against a dock from wind, while the other side is supported by the water.
As the water level falls the side supported by water becomes lower than the side on the bottom (or bank) causing the boat to lean.
Combine this with a dramatic drop in river elevation and a 50 mph wind, and bam: boat takes on water.
We are doing the best we can with what we have.”
According to the National Weather Service, the wind gusted up to 51 mph Saturday in Pierre and up to 30 mph on Sunday, Jan. 19, with temperatures falling to zero and to six below on those days, respectively, about 12 degrees below normal.
Gilkerson referred Sunday to his two-year tussle with Pierre city officials: “I spent most of our resources in obtaining a dock on the causeway, unfortunately that didn’t work out. We will learn from this and make things better than before.”
In the short term, he has a plan that should get the Sunset above water this week, Gilkerson said.
“Our plan for recovery of the Sunset includes getting her dry-docked. That will give us some opportunities to do some great renovations and make her better than ever. It is going to be a lot of work, but in the end I’m confident we can use this as an opportunity to improve the boat and over-all operation.”
The news spread of the Sunset’s predicament.
On Sunday afternoon, people were driving into the parking lot behind the Silver Spur to take a look at the leaning paddlewheeler.
Gilkerson got support from Fort Pierre’s mayor and from business owners in both cities as well as many others; about 142 had commented on his Facebook page and about 450 or more indicated they had read it.
Gilkerson notified Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson of the problem on Sunday.
“Thanks for letting us know this morning, Caleb,” Mayor Hanson replied as a Facebook friend of Gilkerson. “We will continue to work with you on a solution.”
Gilkerson’s partner, Jess Burchill, replied to Hanson: “Thank you. We really truly appreciate your sincere support of the Sunset.”
Derek Hunsley of Hunsley Auto Body LLC in Fort Pierre, posted: “Not sure there is much I can do to help, but if anything needs to be sandblasted and repainted to get it ready for next summer Hunsley Auto Body would love to help out. ‘No charge.’ “
In turn, Pierre business owner Steve Robinson, known as an expert welder and, interestingly, who ran for mayor in 2017 against Harding, told Gilkerson: “I try really hard at that welding thing, give you the same deal as Derek Hunsley. You’re a great asset to our community.”
Gilkerson said he was under the weather on Sunday and keeping close to home, but he responded via email to the Capital Journal to the big support posted on social media:
“The outreach from friends and our fellow community members has been outstanding. I am personally so proud to be a part of such an amazing community, literally filled with some of the best people in the world. We all care deeply for one another. It’s the light that keeps dark times at bay.”
