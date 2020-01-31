Where will you be on Super Bowl Sunday? The bigger question: Why will you be there?
It’s a different answer for everybody, but the thinning crowds at sports bars on game day has been chronicled for years in the media.
For some fans, it’s about getting every penny out of that NFL package they paid for at home; others own big-screen TVs that rival those at many bars, and the seats are more comfortable. Others like the food choices (and lower costs) at home.
But many of the managers at popular fan destinations in Pierre say that for a lot of people, gathering during the football regular season or on Super Bowl Sunday is all about being with people you enjoy. Some say the fans mix the comfort of staying at home with takeout from their favorite places. We talked to a few bar-restaurants and asked about the crowds they’ve seen during recent Super Bowls and what they expect on Sunday.
Jake’s Place
General Manager Cody Mattheis says Super Bowl Sunday is huge at Jake’s Place, but maybe not how you’d suspect.
“We do a large amount of carry-out,” says Mattheis, who’s been there eight years. “Super Bowl Sunday has turned into a giant house party.”
They fill four or five tables in the sports bar during the game, and it’s been that way the past four years, he says.
They give away free chili at half-time and beer companies give out “party supplies,” he says.
Football season starts out big and slows down as it drags into winter, he adds.
“We have a lot of people come out but it all depends on what’s available on local cable or the NFL channel,” he says.
But Super Bowl Sunday? “It’s really good.”
“I’d love it to be just completely packed and all in here, but (home) Super Bowl parties have become such a large thing we try to accommodate both,” he says.
He also mentioned a practical reason they might not be packing them in like they used to: “The game also goes later so it makes a lot of sense for people to watch at home.”
Richie Z’s Brickhouse BBQ & Grill
Rich Zabel doesn’t expect a soul to show up at his Richie Z’s Brickhouse BBQ & Grill on Sunday, but he plans to do a lot of business.
The restaurant is closed on Sundays, and the Super Bowl doesn’t change that (though Mother’s Day does).
What does change is that they’re inundated with orders.
“They just call constantly,” he says. “We keep cooking till we run out.”
The Brickhouse has a lot of deals going and after about three years in business, they know what customers want. On Super Bowl Sunday, they want to be on their own couches.
“I think a lot of people do their own parties,” Zabel says. “For me, this works well and we’ve been doing it since we opened. People just like to get their food and go home to the game.”
Cactus Jack’s
Derek Newcomb, owner at Lariat Lanes, the local bowling alley, says they drew “a fair crowd every Sunday” for the regular football season and expect 40 to 50 people this Sunday. That’s been the usual draw over the years, almost all regulars and many of whom bring their own food to Cactus Jack’s Lounge.
Newcomb says he’ll break out some free appetizers during the game, which he readily admits is more social than sporting.
American Legion Post 8
American Legion Post 8 is all about connecting people, and Super Bowl Sunday is no different.
“It’s probably more a social thing,” administrator Ron LeBeau said.
His proof?
“Whenever somebody scores, you look around and heads pop up and people wonder what’s happened,” he says with a laugh. They’re all too busy talking to pay attention to the game.
“I think it’s the camaraderie with being with a group of people,” he says, and the public is invited.
For the occasional football fan, LeBeau thinks the post’s big screen is a draw for those who don’t have one.
The Fieldhouse
Adam Bertsch over at The Fieldhouse sports bar says turnout for last year’s Super Bowl “wasn’t very good,” but attributes that to the teams playing.
“It was a function of the matchup, the fatigue of seeing the Patriots in there year after year,” he says. “I think maybe with the Chiefs and the Forty-Niners … maybe you’ll see a little more excitement.”
Last year was the first Super Bowl for the sports bar, which opened in July 2018.
“We weren’t quite green as grass but we were pretty green at that time,” Bertsch says.
If this football season is any indicator, they should see more people sitting in front of their 17 big-screen TVs, including a 10-foot projection screen, on Sunday.
“When the local teams are doing well, it’s good for us,” he says of the regular season. “The Packers being up at the top of the field did well for us.”
