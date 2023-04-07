T. Denny Sanford

T. Denny Sanford, a retired banking executive turned philanthropist, poses for a photo on the patio of his home overlooking Pinnacle Peak in Scottsdale, Ariz., March 24, 2016. The South Dakota attorney general's office has declined to file charges against Sanford following an investigation into possible possession of child pornography, saying it found no “prosecutable offenses” within the state's jurisdiction, according to a court document filed Friday, May 27, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File

Court records ought to be released to the public that could finally shed light on why the property of South Dakota’s richest man was searched as part of a child pornography investigation, the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.

It’s the second loss in a row at the state’s high court for T. Denny Sanford, who was never charged with a crime after searches of his property three years ago. Sanford is a philanthropist and the owner of First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard.

