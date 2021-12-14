The Pierre- and Fort Pierre-based choral ensemble Surprise Package is making a rebound after a rough 2020 and most of 2021 as they prepare for their first public concert since 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic began.
Director Dave Huft said the 14-member group would perform in the hopes of sharing “beautiful Christmas music” with the community while raising funds for the Pierre Area Referral Service.
The group has presented Christmas concerts every year since 1999, except one — 2020. Last year, the group did not even rehearse together due to the pandemic’s threat. Surprise Package resumed rehearsals this fall for its 22nd annual Christmas concert, planned at the First United Methodist Church in Pierre on Dec. 18, beginning at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
Admission is free to see the group of volunteer musicians, with free-will offerings going to the PARS, with some funds used to purchase the group’s sheet music.
The group’s free-will donations from previous concerts have also benefited Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society, the Girls and Boys Club, Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, Feeding South Dakota and others. The group dedicated its fifth Christmas concert to the military service members.
Priscilla Hofer, who found the group, said the group’s name came in 1999 after an advertiser asked for one, leaving her to think of one on the fly. She said it could just be called a surprise package, which stuck.
Huft said the group’s members come from various churches.
“We even have one member from Presho,” he said. “We are a loose coalition. We’re pretty collaborative.”
The group has had about 40 vocalists, five directors and several pianists during its 20 years. The group’s current pianist, Lori Koenecke, took over for Joyce Goehring several years ago.
“And we do a kind of mix of music — sacred music, show tunes, patriotic, some 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s top music — more famous and recognized favorites,” Huft said.
Surprise Package performed Christmas concerts at various churches around the community in the past, often followed by fellowship and refreshments.
“It’s wonderful to have them here,” First United Methodist Office Manager Elaine Scott said. “They practice here just about every Sunday afternoon. The acoustics are very good for music. It’s a good fit for them.”
It’s not just Christmas music the group is known for locally.
Over the years, the group’s list of past non-Christmas venues has been extensive. Some of these include music festivals, the 2004 Korean War Memorial, Miss Capital Area 2005 Snow Queen Festival, the 2005 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, the 2005 Rochford Jazz Ensemble at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish, the 2006 Governor’s Statewide Education Conference, the 2007 Lions’ Club State Convention, and the Christmas at the Capitol tree lighting ceremony in 2006 and again in 2013.
But one venue is especially notable for Surprise Package members.
“In all of our prior years, we’ve done Christmas concerts, as well as other concerts, at the women’s prison in Pierre,” Huft said. “That’s been important to us, but we just can’t do that this year due to COVID.”
He added the group has also performed at the Oahe Chapel for the preservation fundraiser.
This year’s program includes a variety of musical styles and arrangements. Huft said that, for some numbers, other people would perform with them. One piece, “Mary’s Love Song,” composed by soprano Diane Kehrwald, is accompanied by flute, clarinet and electric bass. Another piece, “Pastorales de Noël,” includes an ensemble of flute, bassoon, and piano. “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” features the handbell choir from First United Methodist Church.
As audience members arrive this year, there will be a prelude of Christmas carols on the piano.
“One number, the rousing show tune called ‘We Need a Little Christmas,’ says it well,” Huft said. “The original message of Christmas was ‘peace on earth, goodwill to men.’ Was there ever a time when peace and goodwill were needed more than now? We hope this year’s music will please our audience’s ears and stir their spirits. We want folks to enjoy a good time with us.”
