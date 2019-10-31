An SUV driving on Church Street in Pierre on Monday, Oct. 28, ended up on its side, a traffic crash that stopped traffic for some time and had people crawling out of the SUV. But no one was injured, Police Chief Jason Jones said on Tuesday.
But because the investigation wasn’t completed, little information was available, Jones said.
The incident happened about 9 p.m., Monday, and made for a lot of talk for awhile over police radio waves at the time and later from people who saw it.
The vehicle was described as a Jeep on the police radio channel.
One man told the Capital Journal he could not get by on Church Street at the time as it was cordoned off at Nicollet and Governor’s Drive, which is about a two-block length in a stretch of varying block sizes along Church Street’s about 10-block existence.
He saw a half-dozen law enforcement vehicles with lights flashing around the scene. It appeared to be an SUV lying on its side, the man said.
He became more curious about the incident when there was no news coverage of it the next day, he said via email.
And it didn’t seem like a usual location for that kind of vehicle upset, he said.
“I wasn’t sure how that could happen on Church Street.”
It’s a relatively short street a block northeast of the Capitol grounds that goes by Riggs High School, the YMCA and Rawlins Public Library.
