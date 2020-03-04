So I learned something new the other day. No it wasn’t how to tie my shoes. That was last week, and thanks for jumping to conclusions.
No, what I learned was a lot about a plant I was not familiar with until asked: Sweetgrass.
Native to North America, it doesn’t grow much further south than Nebraska, but stretches from New England to the Pacific northwest and well north into Canada. It also goes by many common names like manna’s, Mary’s, vanilla, and bison grass - the last one surprisingly used by Polish vodka makers. It’s scientific genus name of Hierochloe means "holy grass" and odorata translates to "fragrant" from Greek and Latin.
There are two main varieties of sweetgrass, one that can be harvested one, maybe two times a year, and another than has naturally occurring multiple sets of matched chromosomes that grows faster and can be harvested up to five times per year. It’s a shorter grass growing no taller than 8” on floppy leaves, and has a hard time handling full sun and droughty conditions.
When it flowers in mid- to late-summer a sweet vanilla-like scent helps identify the plants. The holy grass name harkens to the many ceremonial uses of the grass by Native Americans.
Over the years it was also discovered sweetgrass could also be used for medicinal, weaving, and craft work. With very few exceptions the grass must be completely dried after harvest before rehydrating it or using it in it’s dry state.
Something unique about sweetgrass is, once ignited, it will only smolder without flame. This trait undoubtedly helped elevate it’s use for ceremonial needs. Either dry or when smoldering, sweetgrass gives off a pleasing scent, which is believed to do the same for the spirit world. As such, it is often burned at the beginnings of prayers and ceremonies. Kept dry, sweetgrass was sometimes braided into the hair of young men, along with a couple of braids worn around their necks.
Incorporating sweetgrass into baskets strengthens the baskets and adds a pleasing scent if the grass was harvested before the first frost of the year. For sweetgrass to be used in weaving, if must first be rehydrated, often then woven into strands, possibly re-dried, and only then crafted into the finished product.
But arguably the main use of sweetgrass was as a medicinal to the point that along with sage, tobacco, and cedar made up the “four sacred medicines,” a grouping of plants that held across many native tribes. Tea with sweetgrass in it was used for a wide variety of illnesses and would often be carried by medicine men, along with other well known medicinal herbs and roots.
Sweetgrass is notoriously hard to start from seed and therefore is more likely to be propagated by root cuttings or plugs taken from established plants. However, there has been some recent, semi-clinical experimentations done by modern day growers to propagate sweetgrass from seed. Does it work? Well, I’m about to find out, as the period of vernalization (prolonged cooling of seeds to help with germination) for 250 seeds will be finished later this week. Once out of the refrigerator they’ll go into potting mix and, with steady warmth and moisture, we’ll hopefully have sweetgrass sprouting in a month or two. I will let you know how it goes.
Art Smith is a co-owner of East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 SD Hwy 34, Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.