After a massive haul during last year’s effort, the Pierre-Fort Pierre Missouri River Cleanup encountered less land litter than usual this year.
“It’s probably the cleanest land scout I’ve had in the last 10 years,” said Paul Lepisto, regional conservation coordinator for the Izaak Walton League of America and cleanup coordinator. “That was encouraging.”
The land, however, was not the only part of the story. Lepisto said cleanup crews found many Styrofoam boards coursing through the river this year — a particularly disturbing kind of waste since it's resistant to decomposition.
In all, Lepisto said 1.42 tons of waste were gathered, compared to a record 4.14 tons collected in 2022. The cleanups began in 2009 and are scheduled shortly after July 4 so they can sweep up waste from the holiday celebrations.
Lepisto said the cleanup was coordinated by the Izaak Walton League; South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks; the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and the cities of Pierre and Fort Pierre. Those various agencies, he said, can also spot places that need cleanup as they do their everyday tasks.
Lepisto emphasized the importance of preparation.
“You need to know where the stuff is, so pre-event scouting is important both on the land and in the water,” he said.
The volunteer total of 85 exceeded last year’s total by about 20 people.
“We had a great age demographic last night,” Lepisto said the day after the cleanup. “We had very young kids to people in their 70s. We had Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.”
The presence of young people, Lepisto said, was especially encouraging.
“I’m just tickled when we have the younger generation involved,” he said. “The more youth we can get involved in the future the better because they’re going to enjoy this river for 40 or 50 more years.”
Bret Afdahl, also a contributor since the project’s beginning, suggested that younger people might be learning about the importance of caring for the river — and so they're eager to pitch in.
“Part of it could be a generational thing,” he said. “Younger kids may be more aware of the issue.”
Afdahl was out of town during this year's cleanup, he said, but he's worked on all the others. He said in recent years he’s noticed entire families helping out in the cleanup.
“Quite a few people have done that — made it a family effort,” he said.
Bill Englehart, who’s also worked with the cleanup since it began, also discovered some very young volunteers — or potential volunteers — this year.
“This year, I had a little 3-year-old girl who wondered how old she had to be to do the cleanup,” he said. “I told her to bring her life jacket next year. She’s looking forward to that.”
Dugan Petersen said the number of volunteers has grown steadily since the whole endeavor began. Petersen, who’s also worked on the cleanup since its beginning, mentioned a group of kayakers who helped out on the river and a host of other volunteers.
Much of the cleanup involves small pieces of waste, but sometimes bulky and unwieldy pieces pose particular challenges. Petersen recalled water-soaked couches, tanks and even trampolines that required heavy equipment to extract.
“We were hoping to work ourselves out of a job,” he said. “But it seems there are always lots of things to pick up.”
Last year's large total included an unusual number of large culverts hauled away by those working on the cleanup.
“I don’t know if that was an anomaly because of all the culverts we found, or what caused it,” Lepisto said, noting that usually the average total is just over two tons.
Although this year the total amount of waste fell far below last year’s total, Lepisto did note a type of waste that rose to high levels this year.
“We picked up an all-time high of Styrofoam this year,” he said, adding that the sheets were about 4-by-8 feet and 2 or 3 inches thick.
“There were many, many sheets of Styrofoam,” he said. “And Styrofoam never goes away. So every piece that came in, it’s good that we got it out of the river.”
He said all of the Styrofoam surfaced in the water, not on the land.
Englehart noted another pesky item.
“Worm containers,” he said. “A lot of those containers get left behind. We pick a lot of them out of the rocks.”
The cleanup occurs in one evening, during a concentrated three-hour period. But Lepisto emphasized the need for year-round vigilance. He urged people to be on the lookout for trash that’s likely to end up in the river if left alone.
“When they see something in their yard or in their gutter, pick it up and dispose of it,” he said. “It’s going to be in the river if you leave it there. It’s either going to get here by wind or by runoff from snowmelt or rain.”
He issued a challenge.
“I like to challenge every man, woman, and child to pick up at least one piece of litter every day,” he said. “Imagine how much cleaner the river would be if everybody in Pierre and Fort Pierre did that.”
