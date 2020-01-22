Swimming pool project receives more funding

The Pierre Outdoor Municipal Pool has been given $500,000 from the Pierre Business Improvement District.
Brad Renke, board chair for the BID, announced this to the members of the city commission during their meeting Jan. 21.
Under the 2020 Capital Projects, Renke, said, “The request that was made and ultimately approved by the BID Board for your consideration was for the Business Improvement District to provide $500,000 to the project which will go a long ways toward their 5.5 million dollar fundraising goal.”
The City of Pierre is funding $6.5 million for the municipal pool project. A capital campaign now will try to raise $5 million for pool additions, such as a larger 50-meter lap pool and a lazy river addition. Some of the not-yet-determined items would “be things to get the kids excited,” said Renke. Many of the smaller items are to be determined, and paid for, separately in an “ala carte” fashion.
Business Improvement Districts are funded by what’s known as the “bed tax’ or occupancy tax on hotel rooms. For such Pierre-benefiting projects, the motel owners had to actually petition to be taxed $2 per night per room. “Had a couple of off months but we’ve been working with our hotel partners on that and they’re very comfortable with the direction we’re heading,” said Renke. He added that the hotels are excited about the airshow coming to Pierre on July 4th weekend and that the swimming pool should offer many swim meets, thus more business for the hotels.
Mayor Steve Harding said that the designs for the pool must accommodate future additions. “We need to get all the plumbing there, so add-ons can go in. It is a long term investment.
Weather permitting construction on Pierre’s new outdoor pool is expected to begin in April of next year with the pool set to open in 2022. 2020 will be the final year of operation for the current city pool.
