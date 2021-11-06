There was a time when the Swishers Dance Club had to cap its membership at 130 people, but the coronavirus pandemic and other factors have now left the group on its back foot, with 30 people keeping the club alive. Despite the impact, members anticipate a rebound to former glory in the months ahead.
Club president Lavonn Peters said COVID-19 played a significant role in hitting the group’s membership. While membership is holding steady, the group attracts non-members to their dances as well. And those numbers give the members a sense of hope, leading them to foresee their numbers increase again, especially when members look fondly on past enjoyment found on the dance floor.
“I have not been very active in the last two years,” Elda Obenauer, the only remaining charter member, said. “COVID has slowed everything down. I did go a month ago. I plan to go to the next dance for a while. It’s a very good pastime to do. You can make life-long friends.”
The members miss dancing, the music, the socializing and the exercise, which long-time member John Hatch found COVID-19 slowed down.
“But we are starting up again,” he said. “The club is going to try and have dancing every month. We’ve had dances in September and October so far. We always have a live band.”
While the club couldn’t prevent the membership decline, it aims to kindle a love of dancing and promote their events’ socializing aspect with potential new members.
But COVID-19 isn’t the only hurdle the club contends with while rebuilding its membership.
“People are becoming snowbirds, moving away, decreasing in health, dying,” Peters said.
She added that people who enjoy dancing pretty much quit dancing only by the Lord calling them home.
Starting outThe club began in 1982 when a group of Pierre-area residents hired dance instructor Clark Swisher in the hopes of becoming more graceful on the dance floor.
At the time, Swisher headed the then Northern State College in Aberdeen’s athletic department. By the end of that summer, about 30 members formed the Ballroom Swishers Dance Club. The club dropped “ballroom” to avoid sounding too formal or intimidating to beginners.
Historically — and coincidentally — the term “swishers” once referred to ballroom dancers, but the club gets its name from the first instructor.
“(Swisher) and his wife were very good,” Obenauer said. “It was a joy to watch them perform. He used to make his football players take dance lessons. It gives them a little more agility, I guess. He was quite strict. We learned to dance properly and how men are to lead their partner. And it grew from there.”
Other instructors followed, sometimes former Clark Swisher pupils. They taught sessions for the two-step, waltz, foxtrot, polka and jitterbug, later adding western swing. Today, cha-chas and some line dances find their way into the mix.
Club secretary Bev Krietlow and her husband, Al, have attended the group’s dances together since 2002, but she had been long-time attendee before that. She recalled two clubs in town at the time — the other being the Mr. and Mrs. Club.
The Swishers Club got its start with lessons at the Moose Lodge with several classes of around 20 people.
Sparking interest
The club moved around since the early days but now finds itself at the American Legion Cabin on Pierre Street.
“People talked us into trying out the lessons,” Obenauer said. “My husband was reluctant — most men are. I had enjoyed dancing, with my folks taking me to wedding dances. Some members had gotten so good they could instruct beginners, and our club grew. I think the best idea is to take lessons. You certainly should start.”
There is no shortage of members’ counter-arguments for not at least looking into learning to dance.
Obenauer said people tend to find themselves busy with family life or husband and wife both working. She said many want to go to their kids’ activities when they find some free time to spare.
But Obenauer added that dancing is an excellent way to make lifelong friends.
Obenauer and the other members also found dancing can be a new hobby and can help improve people’s lower body strength and coordination as it is an aerobic exercise.
While dancing could be a fun hobby, membership doesn’t come with a monthly dance obligation.
“I don’t know if people think if they join they have just one more obligation,” Peters said.
The club encourages young adults to get out and dance. And if serious about dancing, they encourage children as well.
“Younger people get busy,” Peters said. “It would be great to have children being watched while we dance. We have some young people and couples who might think they can’t bring kids — as long as they aren’t bouncing off the walls. We have a 10-year-old who dances — absolutely a little gentleman who asks the ladies to dance, and he has learned that different women know different jitterbug moves.”
And learning to dance is something that can stay with you your whole life, going with you wherever a floor is available.
“My wife and I joined a few months after they got it started over 35 years ago,” Hatch said. “We loved dancing, and it was an opportunity to have regular dances and the sociability of interacting with other people. My wife is deceased, but I continued to participate in the dancing and to give dance lessons.”
Obenauer found learning to dance while young is a good thing, and dances younger generations learn today don’t typically involve steps and holding their partner like dances from past generations.
In the past, Hatch spent evenings at T.F. Riggs High School teaching students how to dance. He said students wanted to learn the faster dances like the jitterbug swing.
The club and its events also provide the community with a place for singles to meet.
“The club used to have a lot of singles,” Peters said. “We still have single people, though light on men who would like to dance.”
But skill isn’t something you need to walk through the door with to have a good time or get started.
“You don’t have to be a good dancer to join the club — just show up and enjoy the music,” Al Krietlow said about the monthly dances. “Just come down to the Legion. It’s all casual dress — no need to dress up.”
