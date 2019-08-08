T.F. Riggs High School will be hosting their annual Big Green Welcome on Monday, August 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for incoming Freshmen, New Students, and their parents. All will meet in the theatre for a brief overview, then the students will meet with student mentors to tour the building and have small group discussions about what to expect as a student at Riggs. Pizza is provided for students! Student tours will end at approximately the same time as the parent orientation.
