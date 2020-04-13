The T.F. Riggs High School prom has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 social distancing.

This year’s prom was to be Saturday, May 2. Its theme was “The Roaring 20’s.” It a limited sense, some aspects of the prom will continue.

Queen and King candidates were still chosen by the teachers at Riggs, according to Linn Sarah - physical science and chemistry teacher. 

Congratulations to the following seniors for being selected as T.F. Riggs High School 2020 Prom candidates: 

Queen candidates:

  • Alscessa Elsey
  • Emry Heiss
  • Morgan Oedekoven
  • Hattie Shaffer
  • Addy Smith

King candidates:

  • Cobey Carr
  • Andrew Coverdale
  • Grant Judson
  • Max Sevier
  • Grey Zabel

Juniors and seniors will vote this week to chose the winners.

