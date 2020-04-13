The T.F. Riggs High School prom has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 social distancing.
This year’s prom was to be Saturday, May 2. Its theme was “The Roaring 20’s.” It a limited sense, some aspects of the prom will continue.
Queen and King candidates were still chosen by the teachers at Riggs, according to Linn Sarah - physical science and chemistry teacher.
Congratulations to the following seniors for being selected as T.F. Riggs High School 2020 Prom candidates:
Queen candidates:
- Alscessa Elsey
- Emry Heiss
- Morgan Oedekoven
- Hattie Shaffer
- Addy Smith
King candidates:
- Cobey Carr
- Andrew Coverdale
- Grant Judson
- Max Sevier
- Grey Zabel
Juniors and seniors will vote this week to chose the winners.
