Last week, Culinary Instructor LaKisha Jordan of T.F. Riggs High School won the South Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education's Carl Perkins Community Service Award.

Per the Association for Career and Technical Education website, the award "recognizes individuals who have used (career and technical education) to make a significant impact on their community and demonstrated leadership in programs and activities that promote student involvement in community service."

"Mrs. Jordan is an outstanding person whose contributions to the area of career and technical education over her years of teaching has made significant impacts through her involvement and dedication to the profession," SDACTE Awards Chairperson Beverly Rieck wrote in a letter to Riggs Principal Kevin Mutchelknaus. "The Pierre School District is fortunate to have someone of her capabilities!"

 

