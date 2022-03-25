When Mary Beth and Ron Kresnicka meet new people, they always find a geographical connection.
No matter where someone may be from or where they may have lived, the Kresnickas have walked it, or at least nearby.
“It's like an ice breaker at times. You're just meeting people, you listen, they say something and it triggers it,” Ron says.
The Kresnickas have walked every state twice, including South Dakota, and walked in parts of Canada thanks to a German tradition called volkswalking.
Volkswalking is sanctioned by the American Volkssport Association in San Antonio, with clubs in every state. South Dakota has two: Rapid City and Sioux Falls.
The association provides walkers with hundreds of planned walks across every state. They earn stamps, pins and maybe some bragging rights.
But for Mary Beth, who has 550 walks under her belt, the best part of volkswalking are the connections.
“The adventure, something new, and we really like nature,” she says. “We get to see every state. No matter who I talk to in Green Valley (Arizona)… they are all from different states and it’s like, ‘Oh, I've been there.’ It's just beautiful that you can connect with people.”
Seeing South Dakota
The Kresnickas remember South Dakota well. They did all six walks available last summer — Rapid City, Pierre, Sturgis, Spearfish, Custer and the Black Hills — on the way to Bismarck, where Mary Beth finished a walk that cemented her goal of walking in each state at least twice.
Ron said they always like to visit state capitols, and Pierre’s volkswalk takes walkers on the main drag.
“It’s a beautiful capitol, and when we have the opportunity to be around the Capitol and the timing is right we usually go through,” he said. “When we were around the lake, we saw they were training cadets on how to take the flag up and down and fold it.”
They also remember Wall Drug.
“It’s famous,” Ron said. “It's right outside the Badlands and there’s nothing there so Mr. Wall created this huge...like a Walmart, it’s almost like a mall. At one time, people were going down the highway and were just desperate to stop somewhere.”
How it works
Volkswalking can be done solo or with others, and the couple said a special camaraderie exists among those who participate.
At the starting point — often hotels — participants get a "walk box," a file box with everything they need to complete the walk: a map, walk instructions, a point of contact and a book to stamp with completed walks.
There are multiple books to manage. Mary Beth and Ron say there are state books, distance books, event books, county books and more.
“It's good to have a mentor, it's good to have somebody who has done it because it’s a little daunting at first,” Mary Beth says. “You have a distance book and your event book. When you finish so many of them, you mail them in to the AVA and they stamp your books and you get this record of achievement.”
Walks are organized by volunteer-run clubs. The walks vary in length, difficulty and scenery. Someone could walk through New York City or a more nature-based stroll. Ron said their most difficult volkswalk was Massacre Rocks in Idaho.
“It was really tough and we got lost,” he says. “They give you great directions but if you make a right when they tell you left, pretty soon three miles turns into four-and-a-half miles, and if it's rugged terrain, 98-degree weather…”
One of Mary Beth’s favorites is Silver Falls State Park in Oregon, a six-mile walk that takes visitors behind waterfalls.
Walks highlight aspects of the area the community holds dear.
“Local people who create the walks give the best of the community because they are proud of where they live,” she says.
Along with year-round walks, there are theme-based volkswalking events put on by clubs.
Mary Beth started volkswalking in 2000, when she was living in Maryland. A friend was doing a volkswalking event and Mary Beth joined her, then the two decided to join a volkswalking bus trip called Tater Tours.
“I didn't start stamping books at that point, I just went with her. And then in 2000, I started doing some local walks in Maryland and then she saw a trip to the northeast states,” she says. “Why don't we go?”
“So that was Mary Ptacek’s Tater Tours and on that trip we would do seven states in 10 days and we did two a day. It was six miles twice but we did it.”
She introduced Ron to volkswalking when they met in 2004, and the pair walked every state and capital by 2011.
They moved to Green Valley in 2015, and Mary Beth was just one 10k walk short of walking every state again. So, last July they flew to North Dakota to complete it.
For Ron, who has done 400 walks, there are not only travel benefits, it’s a great workout.
“Exercise is probably number one, but not far behind it is learning about communities,” he says. “When I grew up, in my younger-mid years, if you were driving you still used maps and you used AAA. When you walk, they give you walking instructions and they are going to take you to the things they are most proud of in their community, so you learn a lot.”
The Kresnickas aren’t done volkswalking, though Mary Beth said they are focusing more on 5ks.
This year, they worked on an Arizona book that takes walkers through every county in the state. Ron finished and Mary Beth just needs Phoenix to finish.
Volkswalkers stay connected through the AVA and their American Wanderer newspaper, though those walking can choose how involved they want to be.
For the pair, volkswalking has been life changing, and they’re hopeful other people in the area may grow an interest in volkswalking themselves.
