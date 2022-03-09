With little practice under their belt, “Two Directions” took to T.F. Riggs High School’s talent show stage on Monday, winning the top spot and plenty of applauds.
The band’s raw enthusiasm spilled into the audience filled with students, families and others who waved cell phone lights.
With a name parodying the well-known boy band One Direction, the six-student group won first among 10 entries that ran a wide gamut from soloists to groups and music to dance and an oral interpretation.
Riggs Tri-M Society revived the school’s talent show tradition to celebrate March’s Music in Our Schools month and used the $5 ticket fee to fund its future events. The society’s student board members also judged the show’s acts.
Two Directions band members — Ellie Noyes, Kendra Rounds, Dani DeVaney, Ashlyn Pitlick, Brooke Allison and Patrick Valentine — took a minute to talk with the Capital Journal after the show as audience members congratulated them and asked for autographs. The energetic bunch talked over each other and finished each other’s sentences as the day’s excitement was far from over.
“We thought it would be funny,” one member said. “But we didn’t know if other people would think it was funny.”
During the performance, the group realized the crowd began clapping along on their own when they should have gotten the ball rolling first. But they credited the crowd’s enthusiasm for their big win.
“I think there was just a lot of energy — almost gave it more of a performance,” one of the members shouted out. “It felt like a real performance, not just something we had scraped together in 20 minutes.”
Noyes wrote the group’s song for music appreciation class. The group initially had three students, then added others.
Despite the big win, the group only practiced twice for about 20-60 minutes each time — depending on which band member did the estimating.
It wasn’t just bragging rights the group took with their first-place win. They also won a flat-screen TV, which the members decided to give a fellow student who recently had a house fire.
“We really don’t have a use for it,” one of the members said. “The six of us can’t have one TV.”
Other students in the show received laurels as well. Abbie Pillen presented a humorous oral interpretation piece.
“Because I wanted to show people what oral interp really was,” she said.
But Pillen added that Two Directions’ win was well earned.
“Definitely,” she said. “They were so good. they got the whole crowd, like, riled up, and it was amazing.”
Much of the audience stayed after the show, with many heading to the stage for autographs.
“So many — signed a couple people’s faces, signed a shirt,” one member said.
The group found they could do a show on the serious side but added they don’t think they would want to in the end.
“I think being funnier creates better memories to look back on,” a member called out.
The group thinks they’ll need a better song or possibly a setlist for next year’s talent show. And they plan to promote even more crowd interaction. The group is also considering adding a violin or recorder into the mix. The band even suggested a kazoo.
The group noted Luca Schwarz’s impromptu piano piece, loosely based on the song “Unravel,” was a well-earned place winner.
“Now that was real talent,” one of Two Directions’ members said. “It was crazy good.”
A third-place finish was fine with Schwarz.
“I think I could have done a little bit better, but I did good enough to get a coffee machine,” Schwarz said. “I enjoy playing piano. Instead of finding a piece that was already written, I decided to use my knowledge of piano to make it up as I went. I had a little bit of practice with the important pieces, but all the transitions were played on stage. This was pretty much the first time I played it all the way through from beginning to finish. I was too busy thinking about what I was going to play next instead of listening to what I was actually playing.”
