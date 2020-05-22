The Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives will hold listening sessions to be conducted by teleconference.
The June 2, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EDT, session will address tribes in the Bureau of Indian Affair’s Midwest and Great Plains Regions (South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Nebraska). Registration information for the listening session is at https://operationladyjustice.usdoj.gov/.
The task force, designated Operation Lady Justice, will review Indian Country cold cases, strengthen law enforcement protocols, and work with tribes to improve investigations, information sharing and a more seamless response to missing persons investigations.
Tribal Listening Session Webinars are open to tribal leaders and others. Sessions will include a short presentation about the current activities of the task force, followed by a listening session.
- The members of the task force are:
- Katharine (Katie) Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Office of Justice Programs, designee for the Attorney General
- Tara Sweeney, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, designee for the Secretary of the Interior
- Terry Wade, Executive Assistant Director, Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch, Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Laura Rogers, Acting Director, Office on Violence Against Women
- Charles (Charlie) Addington, Deputy Bureau Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services
- Trent Shores, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma and Chair of the Native American Issues Subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee
- Jean (Jeannie) Hovland, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Native American Affairs and Commissioner, Administration for Native Americans, Department of Health and Human Services
- Marcia Good, of the Department of Justice, serves as the executive director of the task force.
The task force will present a progress report to the president by Nov. 26, 2020, and a final report detailing its activities and accomplishments by Nov. 26, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.