The students of Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre had a treat this week when local artist Micheal Two Bulls came to do a week-long workshop. Two Bulls, his name in Lakota, Tatanka Nunpa, started at GMMS Monday Oct. 28 and is staying until Friday, Nov. 1, to work with the students on expanding their minds through artwork.
GMMS art teacher Michael Winger, a native from the Washington District of Colombia area, has been in South Dakota seven years now, attended a class over the summer, met Tatanka Nunpa and became very excited, he said.
Winger was excited for a couple reasons. First Tatanka Nunpa is an accomplished professional artist. Second, and more pertinent to the area, and to students Winger instructs, Tatanka Nunpa is Native American and belongs to the Oglala Lakota tribe.
What makes the visit important is approximately one in five of every student at GMMS has Native American blood in their veins. The general idea is to expose the youngsters to a positive role model. The bonus is, the role model has something they can look up too from an artistic standpoint.
Tatanka Nunpa not only visited Winger’s art class, but when science teacher Hope Armstrong, originally from Iowa, found out there was a scheduling mix-up, and Tatanka Nunpa had a few hour’s opening, Armstrong had him work with her class for a couple periods too.
“It was a glitch in the schedule that he was even available today,” Armstrong said. “But it was too big of an opportunity to let it pass by.”
In Armstrong’s science class, with donated art books from Winger’s stash, the students made collages around a print of a buffalo Tatanka Nunpa brought in to use. Before the students had a chance to express surprise in the cutting up of books, Armstrong posed a question to the class.
“With a raise of hands, how many of you are Native American,” Armstrong asked? In a class of around 20 students, more than five youngsters raised their hands.
“Simply the fact that we have so many kids of Native American origin in this building and it’s kind of a forgotten thing, or unknown fact, it makes them stand a little taller and appreciate their backgrounds,” Armstrong said. “It’s fun to see someone of high distinction be here as a role model for a fifth of all the kids in our building.”
One student, Breven Brotherofall, was very excited to test the length of his hair against Tatanka Nunpa’s. Brotherofall’s hair is longer.
Winger’s plan, his hope, his idea, is to bring Native artists in every year going forward.
“I wanna bring in Native artist every year now,” Winger said. “We have a 20 percent population of native students in the hallways and they are under-served. I really would like to get a program going where we bring in native artists like Micheal (Two Bulls).”
This year, Winger pulled it off, but it was a bit of a struggle to get Tatanka Nunpa. There are grants and funding for special guests for projects, but generally the grant writing requests for those projects are done at least a year in advance, according to Winger. With help from Principal Kyley Cumbow, Patrick Baker at the State Art Council and around $1,000 dollars from Wingers pocket, the workshop was a go.
“Basically, for my sixth and seventh graders, he brought a series of images of buffalo and Native imagery that we are going to transfer onto a board that has been laced with fabric or other background,” Winger said of the base plan for the students.
“Picasso,” Winger calls. “Picasso,” the class answers in unison to show they are listening and ready to receive instructions. With fabric, paint, and non-toxic laminate set out, and small six-inch boards to create their artwork, the students in Winger’s class are ready.
“The goal for me is to get the kids to think,” Tatanka Nunpa said. “I have these key words throughout the week. One of them is thinking outside the box. A very simple expression. Critical thinking is the other and it is to get them to think about what that means when you are approaching arts, and life. Just those very basic key words. I developed this mixed media workshop around those two key words. Get them thinking about why am I using this image? Why am I using this color? What do I want the audience to see and to understand what I am trying to say? For me that is the major goal of the week. I wanted to throw it at them and see what happens. A lot of them are grabbing onto it, really.”
Tatanka Nunpa notes there are so many artists working professionally in the state of South Dakota, he hopes programs like the one he is participating in will catch on and grow to other schools. He believes, like Winger, Armstrong and others, it really gives the kids something to take away, into life, past school.
“I went to a predominantly non-native school in Rapid City,” Tatanka Nunpa said. “When (native) visitors would come into my school and talk, it meant a lot to me. Even though at that age you don’t really know it until later the kind of impact it has.”
Tatanka Nunpa’s favorite thing of the week has been, so far, when students come up to him and say, ‘Hey, I’ve thought out of the box, and this is what I am going to do.’
“For me,” Tatanka Nunpa said. “That is satisfying.” With one workshop nearing completion, Winger is ready to continue the journey with his students, whatever it may take. “If this starts the ball rolling,” Winger said. “I am willing to invest.”
The students’ artwork from Armstrong’s science class will be displayed for the school. The art from Winger’s classes is “hopefully” going to be shown somewhere the public can enjoy, at a later date, according to Winger.
