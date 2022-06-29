Residents in Pierre School District can expect a slight decrease in property taxes for the district’s proposed $40.8 million, 2022-23 budget.
In other matters, students and teachers will pay more for breakfast and lunch in the fall.
As for the budget, school district business manager Darla Mayer said the taxes on an owner-occupied property assessed at $100,000 will drop to $739 for the year, down from $752. The owner of a commercial property assessed at $100,000 will pay $1,065, down from $1,089; and agriculture property, $571, down from $577.
The budget, which the school board will act on during its 5:30 p.m. on July 11 meeting, is higher than the $34 million spending plan for 2021-22. That’s because it includes money for the continued $8.3 million renovation of Buchanan Elementary School, Mayer said.
“We have an increase of $5 million in our capital outlay fund to cover the cost of construction and improvements to the buildings and equipment,” she said.
Buchanan will be getting a new gymnasium, cafeteria and office space, and an additional classroom, she said. Classes will be held in the building as construction continues.
“Those dollars will not issue any new debt,” Mayer said. “We are not asking for additional dollars through a bond issue.”
The school district will use $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief dollars for the project. The federal government, through the CARES Act, established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for states and local governments.
Buchanan currently has a small gym that doubles as the cafeteria. The current gym will be renovated for the library, Mayer said.
In related matters, the federal government will no longer provide funding for free school meals like it has for the past two years because of COVID-19. However, schools will resume the availability of free or reduced-cost breakfast, lunch or milk for eligible students.
In Pierre, the cost of breakfast will increase by 25 cents to $2.05 at the elementary schools, $2.15 at Georgia Morse Middle School and $2.25 at T.F. Riggs High School. Adults will see a 50-cent increase, bringing their breakfast cost to $2.75.
Lunch will cost elementary and middle school students 30 cents more, jumping to $3.25 and $3.45, respectively. High school students will pay 35 cents more or $3.60 for lunch. Adult lunches will cost 49 cents more, or $4.50.
Individual milk prices will increase by 10 cents to 50 cents. The 20-day punch card will cost $10, up from $8, the quarter pass will increase from $20 to $21 and the school year milk pass will increase from $60 to $70.
