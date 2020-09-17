Teacher peer observation program continues to grow despite COVID

Learning is a lifelong process, even for teachers. It is important that educators receive feedback on their teaching so that they can better themselves and their teaching practices. Enter the teacher peer observation program, which is gearing up for its third year in the Pierre School District.
It started as an initiative from Title 1 teacher at Buchanan Elementary, Jen Nedrebo, while she was completing the Education Specialist K-12 Administration program at the University of Sioux Falls. For her culminating project she researched the benefits of peer observations for educators and came up with a way to implement it effectively within a school or school district. She found while researching that giving and receiving feedback more often is beneficial to teachers. Buchanan Principal Ryan Noyes allowed Nedrebo to pilot the project at Buchanan, and it has grown ever since.
“It’s awesome — the whole program is great. Mrs. Nedrebo deserves a lot of credit for getting that going at Buchanan,” Noyes said.
The program requires participating teachers to visit other teacher’s classrooms at least 10 times and give “non-threatening” feedback on their observations. It offers teachers graduate credit or 15 CEUs (Continuing Education Units) for their participation.
“They could go into each other’s classrooms for 15 minutes just to find some things that they saw, up to, you know, seeing a whole lesson. It was kind of the times that they had. Most people just went across the hallway in our own building, but some wanted to venture out, which takes more time, more planning, to get into other buildings and see some of their colleagues across the district,” Nedrebo said at the Pierre School District’s monthly board meeting Sept. 14.
The first year, 15 teachers at Buchanan were involved, which grew to over 50 teachers across all three elementary schools the next year. This year, teachers from all levels were invited to join. The program will be “a little bit different” due to COVID-19, but Nedrebo said that it will still run this year.
“So many things on everybody’s plates and minds. It’s kind of a stressful start to the year, but I didn’t want to just give it up,” Nedrebo said at the meeting. “I know that this might not be the year to add, or even to invite people to add another thing to their plates.”
Nedrebo recently sent a survey to all the district teachers to gauge interest in the program continuing this year. She said some teachers wanted to participate again, but others replied that they want to, but not this year. The first meeting to go over the details of the program and some training will be Monday, Sept. 21 via Zoom.
Peer evaluations aren’t supposed to be a big extra commitment, Nedrebo said; teachers can make the program what they want it to be. Teachers share with each other what they are most confident teaching so that they know who to go to to observe.
“If I know I need to improve on a certain strategy, I can ask teachers, ‘Who’s doing this that I can go see and watch?’” she said.
Nedrebo put up a schedule in the Buchanan Elementary workroom with each teacher’s specialty and what time of day they teach it for this reason.
“Teachers are signing up so I can go in and I can look and see what time a teacher is going to be teaching a reading lesson, a math lesson, whatever. It’s awesome,” Noyes said.
Most importantly, the program is effective. Nedrebo said she notices positive changes in her teaching practices since launching the program.
“Every time I observe someone else I am able to pick up at least a couple new strategies to try in my own classroom. The feedback I have received from others when they were observing me has also made me reflect on how I can improve what I do,” Nedrebo told Capital Journal.
“It is a little threatening, you know, your shackles get up a little bit when someone walks in and you know they’re observing you, but it makes you do better and you do a better job because of it,” Nedrebo said at the board meeting.
She collects feedback from participating teachers at the end of the program, and it is usually very positive.
“I can honestly say I was able to learn more and immediately apply what I learned in a short 15-30 minute observation than I have by going to a multi-day conference sitting and listening to a speaker,” one teacher said.
“We all have a lot to offer each other, and who doesn’t like to get a couple compliments here and there, validating what we all love to do,” said another.
“All felt that even learning more about each other as a community at Buchanan, as well as learning how to better ourselves and our practices [was beneficial]. And it’s always good to get those pats on the back sometimes for those things that we’re doing in our classrooms that others don’t always see, those little things that mean so much to us,” Nedrebo said.
Another part of the program involves an iPad robot, called Swivl, that records lessons. The teacher wears a marker around their neck to better pick up audio, and the iPad swivels to record the teacher as they move around the classroom. Once recorded, the lesson is uploaded to a global cloud that allows teachers to share the link with administrators or other teachers.
“This is one tool teachers could use to video lessons in their own classrooms,” Nedrebo told Capital Journal. “They can then reflect on their own teaching as I mentioned before and also share with others across the district who may not be able to schedule a time in their rooms or if unable to travel due to COVID restrictions, etc.”
Nedrebo said the robot worked “wonderfully” when school went online last spring due to COVID.
“And hopefully, this year, if something were to happen and we were out of school, more teachers are volunteering to video lessons to share with others if we’re not able to get into those buildings or into other people’s classrooms,” Nedrebo said.
After Nedrebo’s presentation, board members voiced their support for the program.
“[Administrators] will see the benefits of peer evaluation as soon as you start evaluating teachers, because you’re going to walk in there — and I haven’t met an administrator yet that this didn’t happen to in one of their first years as a principal — they walk in to observe a teacher and they think, ‘Wow, I’d have known that when I was teaching, because I would have used that,’” Pierre School District Superintendent Kelly Glodt said.
