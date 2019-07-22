SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Decades after school days have ended, adults remember their best teachers, and research shows teachers who complete advanced training become even better educators.
South Dakota teachers who want to get that advanced training to influence future generations are meeting this week for seminars to help prepare them for National Board Certification.
Mary McCorkle, president of the South Dakota Education Association, says the second annual Jump Start event will acquaint teachers with the rigorous process of becoming a National Board Certification teacher.
“There are 25 different areas of certification, and I think that’s why Jump Start is so important, because you dive into exactly what it is that you’re going to be pursuing,” she states.
McCorkle says research shows students who have national board certified teachers in the classroom gain two months of education and skills.
The comprehensive learning sessions for teachers, kindergarten through 12th grade, begin Monday at the Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center in Oacoma.
Rich Mittelstedt, the teaching and learning coordinator for SDEA, says becoming nationally certified is voluntary, but it can help teachers develop their craft and enhance what they’re already doing in the classroom.
“Students learn faster and achieve more in classrooms run by teachers who have National Board Certification,” he states.
South Dakota is one of about 20 states that gives incentives for teachers to become nationally certified, offering financial reimbursement upon completion of the program.
McCorkle says schools take great pride in having teachers who achieve the milestone.
“It lifts up teaching, it lifts up reflective practice, and it says to colleagues that this is a teacher leader,” she states.
National Board Certification was designed to “develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers, and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide.”
More information on South Dakota’s Jump Start event is online at sdea.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.