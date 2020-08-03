On Monday, as South Dakota surpassed the 9,000 mark for total COVID-19 infections, a national Hill-HarrisX poll found that 82% of respondents — including 66% of Republicans — favor a “national mandate to wear a face mask.”
However, one prominent Republican who stridently opposes such a requirement is Gov. Kristi Noem. This is particularly true regarding South Dakota’s children who are slated to return to class later this month.
“It certainly would be challenging for a child to keep a mask on for seven, eight hours a day. Even while I’ve sat with a child that had one on, five or 10 minutes is ... very difficult for them. And they are constantly touching it, taking it off, dropping it on the floor. Those all increase rates of infection,” Noem said last week during one of her now routine national TV appearances on Fox News.
This is an example of comments made by Noem that now raise the ire of the South Dakota Education Association, the union which represents more than 5,000 teachers and other education professionals in the state. Monday afternoon, union President Loren Paul released a statement expressing concern about Noem’s comments.
“Parents and educators have legitimate concerns about how COVID-19 might impact their children’s health and the health of the adults who work in our schools. The decisions to be made before opening, including the mandating of masks, must not be politicized.”
“It is disappointing that Governor Noem’s campaign is using this very emotional issue as fodder to raise campaign cash,” Paul added.
Recently, officials in both the Pierre and the Stanley County School districts agreed that children would be “strongly encouraged” to wear masks while in class. This clearly means they are optional.
Paul said the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the South Dakota State Medical Association believe masks should be worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, Noem’s own South Dakota Department of Health states clearly on its website, “Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings.”
“Without healthy educators, schools will not be able to deliver the education our students deserve. Turning school opening decisions into a political football undermines those efforts and will put lives at risk,” Paul added.
Upon receiving Paul’s statement Monday afternoon, the Capital Journal reached out to Noem spokesman Ian Fury for a response. Fury pointed us to a statement issued on Friday by Noem’s senior adviser and policy director, Maggie Seidel.
“If people want to wear masks, that’s absolutely their prerogative — (Noem) has never discouraged wearing them. She has — and continues — to oppose mandatory masking,” Seidel’s statement reads, in part.
“As it relates to children, what we’ve seen in European schools and elsewhere is promising — kids are in school, without distancing and without masks, and there continue to be very low transmission rates. (Noem) is encouraging schools to allow each family and child to make their own decisions about masking,” Seidel added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.