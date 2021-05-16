The Team South Dakota 16U team competed in the Tier II 16U National Championship Tournament in Grand Rapids on April 29-May 3. Team South Dakota placed second in the tournament.
Team South Dakota went undefeated through pool play. They outscored Park City, Atlanta and Delaware by a combined 25-6. Team South Dakota defeated Couer d’Alene 4-3 in the semifinals to get to the championship. They ended up placing second after losing 4-3 to Atlanta in the championship.
Pierre was represented on Team South Dakota by Ashton Griese and Dre Berndt. Griese had two goals and three assists, while Berndt had one goal and two assists. Former Capitals coach Curtis Egan was an assistant coach for the team.
