The local chapter of the Teammates Mentoring Program that kicked off at Georgia Morse Middle School in February 2021 is looking to expand, but organizers found they need a critical component — more mentors.
GMMS teacher-librarian Renae Lehman said the program especially needs male mentors to volunteer.
Teammates is a Midwest program that began with former University of Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy, in 1991. Leaders pair mentors with same-sex mentees who have similar interests.
Lehman credited GMMS Principal Kyley Cumbow with bringing the program to Pierre after seeing Osborne at a convention.
Lehman said there are three boys on the waiting list for mentors but they don’t have any male mentors available. And the number of boys wanting a mentor might increase soon.
Teammates CEO DeMoine Adams plans to travel to Pierre and speak at two GMMS assemblies on March 2. Lehman said the visit would likely bring the program to the attention of more kids and increase demand.
“He’s done a lot of motivational speaking,” Lehman said about Adams. “Plus, he’ll be talking about Teammates as well. And so, we’re really anticipating that we’ll have a fair amount of kids that will say, ‘Hey, I would like a mentor.’ And we only have a couple women ready for mentees right now and no men at all. So, we really need some mentors.”
The program in Pierre currently has 13 mentors matched with mentees. Mentors meet with their mentees for 45 minutes one time per week during the school year. But it does come with some long-term commitment.
The program’s application — available at teammates.org — wants applicants to make a three-year commitment. But Lehman said the ultimate goal is to keep the mentor-mentee match through high school graduation.
“Our mentors come into the building, so it’s a school-based mentoring program, and they meet with their with their mentee, their student, here in the building,” Lehman said.
She said the program allows kids to hang out with a positive role model to play games, talk or do crafts.
“I have a couple of guys, a man and his mentee are shooting hoops, you know because the gym is open during lunch,” Lehman said. “Because it’s really not meant to be like a, ‘Hey, I’m going to help you with your homework.’ It’s meant to be like, ‘I’m here for you every single week, one period a week just you and me hanging out because we’re getting to know each other and we’re building that relationship.’”
Mentors, expansion
Yutzil Becker is transitioning into the president’s role with the local Teammates’ advisory board. She is also a mentor with the program.
“It’s been a great experience and incredibly rewarding,” she said. “You know, I look forward to meeting with my mentee every week. It’s just such a great experience getting to hang out with a student at the school. The coolest thing that we’ve been doing in the last few weeks is learning Spanish. Spanish my first language, so when we hang out, I’ve been teaching her Spanish, and so it’s kind of been exciting to share that gift of knowing two languages with my mentee.”
Becker and her eighth-grade student mentee started the program together last year.
The Teammates program accepts third- through 12th-grade students, but in Pierre, the program began exclusively at GMMS.
“We really would like for our program to grow and extend down to our elementaries, I mean, that’s our goal, but funding is an issue,” Lehman said.
The program relies on fundraising and doesn’t receive any funding through the district.
The program’s vice president Kim Leiferman said the program received initial support from key donors at BankWest, Rising Hope Counseling, GMMS’s parent group, Pierre Auto Car Dealers, an South Dakota Community Foundation Grant and an anonymous donor. She added River City Transit is the current annual donor.
“This program is very near and dear to my heart,” she said. “Back a few years ago, when we had a grassroots mentoring program that my son was involved in and just the amazing, positive relationship that they built from meeting with each other once a month. And now this new program, research and data show that a weekly mentoring schedule is even more influential for a mentor and mentee to build that positive relationship that lasts for a long time.”
The Teammates organization reported positive results for students with mentors, with 55 percent maintaining or improving their grades, 85 percent having fewer disciplinary issues and 75 percent improving their attendance.
“One thing we’ve learned is you could be an A+ student or a student who might be on the brink of failing. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor. Every kid needs a mentor in life,” Lehman said. “And that’s what this program does.”
While the program started at GMMS, it expanded to some degree when four mentees moved on to high school this year. Lehman said the program now has a building coordinator at T.F. Riggs who handles communications and scheduling between mentors and mentees at the high school while she handles the groups at GMMS. Both are volunteers.
The local Teammates group hopes to raise more funding to pay the coordinator positions — compensating them for the extra duty — and bring more building coordinators to other schools.
Leiferman said the local program also pays the Teammates organization about $1,500 annually to participate, based on the participating schools’ student population. The national office handles the applications and background checks in exchange, which she said would be expensive to perform locally.
Becker found the rewards the program offers both mentees and mentors outweigh the long-term and weekly time commitments.
“I think a lot of us always say we just don’t have time to do this. It’s just not the right time,” Becker said. “I feel like we can make an hour a week work. It’s just an hour that this program asks for a commitment for a person. Personally, for me, I go during my lunch hour, and that hour goes by so fast. I’m like more than anything, it’s just been such a rewarding experience getting to know my mentee, but it’s also a great way to give back to the community.”
