Ten teens and three adults settled into a Stanley County courtroom on Monday evening in Fort Pierre to decide Peter Parker’s punishment for assaulting a peer on the playground.
Parker, of course, is the fictional character behind Spider-Man’s mask and this case was a mock trial for Teen Court. While Monday’s case involving a defiant Parker gave volunteers a fun chance to learn the ins and outs of Teen Court, the program takes on an essential role in the justice system — giving youth a second chance after committing real criminal offenses.
Capital Area Counseling Service Clinical Specialist Shelby Klusman is the Teen Court’s coordinator and meets with youth already found guilty in the court system. Teen Court takes over when it comes to sentencing, not determining guilt. But participants must accept responsibility and want to commit to the program to participate.
“The defendants are in the program for 90 days — they have 90 days to complete their sentence — which is things like community service and other things they can do to repair some lost trust that has happened with their parents or things like that,” she said. “Things that are giving back to the community. Things that educate them about their offense.”
Cases are referred to the Teen Court by the State’s Attorney Office and decide whether it’s appropriate. Klusman said many offenses include alcohol consumption, marijuana possession and underage tobacco, which she attributed to increases in vaping usage.
“The focus of Teen Court is to come up with a constructive sentence for the juvenile that’s actually going to teach them,” she said. “We operate around the principles of restorative justice, which kind of asks three questions — what harm has been done, who has been harmed and what can be done to repair the harm? And that’s what we want their sentence to do — help them understand that and learn from it.”
Getting results
Klusman said participants who complete the program have the offenses removed from their records.
About 20 juveniles actively go through the program in the various stages of their 90-day process at any given time. The Teen Court meets twice per month — the second and fourth Mondays of every month.
Repeat offenders aren’t unheard of, but Klusman said it isn’t typical. The Teen Court program runs statewide, but the Central SD Teen Court, which Klusman coordinates, had four repeat offenders out of 31 participants during the last fiscal year ending in June 2020. With two repeat teens carrying over into the current fiscal year.
The Central SD Teen Court also had an 89.19 percent success rate during the same period, with 33 youths completing the program.
“Which is the highest it’s been,” Klusman said. “I only have data going back to Fiscal Year ‘13, but that’s the highest it’s been in that time.”
Klusman said the program needs to track its numbers as part of its funding requirements.
“We do have some city support, some county support and then the Capital Area United Way — they are one of our biggest donors, and the program would not be possible without them,” she said.
The South Dakota Elks Association also donated $12,000 to the statewide program in April, with some funding going to the Central SD Teen Court.
Big responsibility
The court gives teen offenders a chance to have their peers — other teens — decide their sentence.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the court moved to online cases, which Klusman said continued year-round. But the Teen Court is moving back to in-person hearings in mid-June.
And the in-person cases add another aspect for teen volunteers to consider — body language.
On Monday, “Peter Parker” — played by Genevieve Oxford — swiveled in her chair, spoke obnoxiously loud in the microphone and showed no remorse for her actions. Klusman pointed out to the 10 volunteers that such body language could show the defendant isn’t taking the program seriously and might call for stiffer sentencing.
However, Klausman noted that Parker’s defiant behavior on the stand isn’t likely, given participants accept responsibility before acceptance to the program.
In-person cases also bring more gravity to the situation, with teens having access to the jury box, defense table, prosecution table and witness stand. The court even has an adult volunteer in full a judge’s robe sitting on the bench. On Monday, that was Pierre attorney Suzanne Starr with the South Dakota Unified Judicial System.
T.F. Riggs senior and volunteer Conlan Rendell spent about four years with the Teen Court — two during middle school and another two in high school.
Rendell also received a $1,000 scholarship from the Teen Court, which he will apply toward a degree in medical science at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
As part of the Teen Court’s rules, everything they hear remains in the court since cases involve actual juveniles and offenses. Rendell said it could make for some awkward moments when he sees someone who passed through the court but never ran into an issue before. He found everyone involved in the program take the work seriously and keep things formal during cases.
“It’s really interesting to see someone your age be up there and know they committed some type of a crime,” he said. “It’s really a weird experience thinking, ‘Oh, it’s someone just like me. It’s someone my age.’ Which is the whole point of Teen Court.”
Mostly, he is just glad to make a difference.
“But it’s good knowing we get to help someone our age maybe not permanently damage their reputation or record,” Rendell said. “And be able to provide such a good service for the community and allow them to have a second chance.”
