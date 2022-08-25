During its Tuesday meeting, the Pierre City Commission approved the development of a cornhole court in Devine Park for an Eagle Scout project.

Andy Page has raised more than half of the $8,500 for the four sets of concrete boards and concrete pads, Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton told the commission.

