During its Tuesday meeting, the Pierre City Commission approved the development of a cornhole court in Devine Park for an Eagle Scout project.
Andy Page has raised more than half of the $8,500 for the four sets of concrete boards and concrete pads, Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Tipton told the commission.
There will be no cost to the city.
“Andy came to us looking at doing an Eagle Scout project and we found Devine Park to be a good location,” Tipton said. “(The court will be) close to the restroom in an open area shaded with some trees. It will be a nice addition to the park.”
There are no utilities in the area and no major infrastructure will need to be moved.
Page is selling sponsorships for the 600-pound concrete boards and pads. The cornhole boards will be located at the site of an old tennis court in the park at East Erskine and South Jackson streets.
“It will be a permanent court they can play on with the standard distance of 27 feet from the fronts of the boards,” Tipton said. “The one request from the park’s board was to leave room for expansion, which we tried to do.”
People who want to play will have to bring their own bags.
City Commissioner Vona Johnson said the project sounds “really exciting.”
“We definitely like these projects that come with funding,” Commissioner Jamie Huizenga added. “This throwing bags is quite popular.”
Commissioner Todd Johnson noted that he never tried to earn an Eagle Scout badge.
“It’s a big effort to go through the process,” Todd Johnson said. “You got out of your bubble. I guess it’s been a good learning experience for you.”
Sponsorships are $800 for a cornhole board and $1,100 for a cornhole board with a black vinyl logo. To donate to a sponsorship, Tipton can be reached at 605-773-2527.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.